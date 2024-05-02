"Daytime Stands Up" Livestream Event, Featuring the Stars of Daytime Drama, to Raise Funds for Cancer Research

Eric Braeden, Eileen Davidson, Don Diamont, Cameron Mathison, Erika Slezak, and Many More to Participate, May 16, 8-11 p.m. ET / 5-8 p.m. PT

Livestream Kicks off with eBay Silent Auction, Featuring

Cast Meet-and-Greet Experiences, 1:1 Video Calls With Daytime Legends, Autographed Memorabilia and More

LOS ANGELES, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday, May 16, Stand Up To Cancer® (SU2C), in collaboration with leading daytime community voices Alan Locher and Michael Fairman, will come together for a first-of-its-kind livestream event, Daytime Stands Up: A Benefit for Stand Up To Cancer … We All Have a Story. The three-hour benefit will feature stars from the world of daytime drama television past and present, musical performances, and stories of emotional on- and off-screen experiences with cancer. Special celebrity guests will also join the effort to encourage viewers to support urgently needed research and new cancer treatments.

Daytime Stands Up will stream live between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. PT on Alan Locher and Michael Fairman's YouTube channels, The Locher Room and Michael Fairman Channel; as well as StandUpToCancer.org/DaytimeStandsUp .

"Daytime television invites viewers into the private lives of characters, often bringing important issues like cancer screenings into living rooms and around water coolers. Soaps debuted the first cancer storyline in 1962 – years before the topic was discussed in the mainstream, and it left an indelible impact: a whole generation of women who scheduled a potentially life-saving Pap smear for the first time," said Daytime Stands Up host Alan Locher. "For so many viewers, this brought the issue front and center," added co-host Michael Fairman. "Today, it's become almost impossible to avoid; but there is hope with cancer research, thanks to organizations like Stand Up To Cancer."

In support of the event, SU2C will simultaneously launch a 10-day eBay silent auction, from May 16 through 26, for soap opera fans to bid on a wide range of items, including a meet-and-greet experience with the cast of NBC's Days of Our Lives; an autographed script from the cast of CBS's The Young and the Restless and signed merch from CBS's The Bold and the Beautiful cast; a 1:1 video call with General Hospital's Cynthia Watros, Maura West and Laura Wright, and with daytime legends Robert Newman, Vincent Irizarry, Colleen Zenk, and more. Full details will be shared the evening of May 16, on Stand Up To Cancer's website.

The livestream event will feature:

Cancer survivorship stories from General Hospital's Cameron Mathison and The Young and the Restless' Colleen Zenk , who will reflect on the impact of publicly sharing their diagnoses; and 2024 Daytime Emmy nominee Eric Braeden , who shares his cancer journey as well his memories of beloved The Young and the Restless co-star Meg Bennett , who passed from cancer April 11 ; and more.

and , who will reflect on the impact of publicly sharing their diagnoses; and 2024 Daytime Emmy nominee , who shares his cancer journey as well his memories of beloved co-star who passed from cancer ; and more. Moving tributes to soap stars who've lost their cancer battles, including: Daytime icon Jackie Zeman , who played nurse Bobbie Spencer on General Hospital for 45 years, shared by daughters Cassidy MacLeod and Lacey Gorden Elizabeth Hubbard who played the iconic Lucinda Walsh on As the World Turns and Dr. Althea Davis on The Doctors, shared by her on-screen daughter Martha Byrne and real-life son Jeremy Bennett Two-time Emmy Award-winner Jerry verDorn ( Guiding Light / One Life to Live ), shared by widow Beth verDorn and his on-screen wife on Guiding Light , friend and co-star Liz Keifer Andrea Evans , who played Tina Lord Roberts on One Life to Live , shared by her husband Stephen G. Rodriguez and daughter Kylie Rodriguez Kamar de los Reyes shared by his One Life to Live co-stars Michael Easton (General Hospital) Trevor St. John ( The Young and the Restless )



Poignant reflections from actors who have portrayed breast cancer survivors, including Sharon Case and Eileen Davidson from The Young and the Restless; Erika Slezak from One Life to Live; Tina Sloan and Kim Zimmer from Guiding Light and more.

Additional talent slated to participate in the virtual benefit include (subject to change): Eddie and Kristen Alderson (One Life to Live); Elia Cantu (Days of Our Lives); The Day Players, featuring Days of Our Lives castmates Carson Boatman, Brandon Barash, Wally Kurth (2024 Daytime Emmy nominee), Eric Martsolf (2024 Daytime Emmy nominee); Kassie DePaiva (One Life to Live); Don Diamont (The Bold and the Beautiful); Linsey Godfrey (2024 Daytime Emmy nominee, Days of Our Lives); Leo Howard (Days of Our Lives); Lesli Kay (The Bold and the Beautiful); Eden McCoy (General Hospital); Kin Shriner (General Hospital); Michelle Stafford (2024 Daytime Emmy nominee, The Young and the Restless).

SU2C Co-Founder Sue Schwartz, SU2C President and CEO Julian Adams, Ph.D., and SU2C Health Equity Committee Member Elizabeth Jaffee, M.D., will also participate to speak to the importance of early detection, exciting scientific breakthroughs, and the ongoing work yet to be done to make screenings and treatment equitable for all.

"This year, an estimated 2 million people in the U.S. will be diagnosed with cancer, presenting an opportunity for the public to stand with us and rise to the occasion," said Adams. "We're thankful to Alan Locher, Michael Fairman and our friends from the daytime television community, who will raise critical funding to honor those we've lost – and to propel new scientific breakthroughs for current and future patients. Everyone has a story, and we're grateful to all of you for sharing yours."

For over 15 years, SU2C has leveraged its relationship with the entertainment community – which includes more than 1,100 celebrity ambassadors – to generate public donations, increase awareness and fund cutting-edge cancer research. SU2C research has contributed to the development of more than 10 scientific breakthroughs that have significantly impacted the field and provided new treatment options for breast, colorectal, lung, melanoma, pancreatic, pediatric and prostate cancers.

Tune in to Daytime Stands Up: A Benefit for Stand Up To Cancer … We All Have a Story, Thursday, May 16, from 8 to 11 p.m. EST, streaming simultaneously on StandUpToCancer.org and YouTube channels The Locher Room and Michael Fairman Channel. For the latest updates on the livestream and silent auction, visit StandUpToCancer.org/DaytimeStandsUp.

ABOUT STAND UP TO CANCER

Stand Up To Cancer® (SU2C) raises funds to accelerate the pace of research to get new therapies to patients quickly and save lives now. SU2C is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization and was initially launched as a division of the Entertainment Industry Foundation. Established in 2008 by media and entertainment leaders, SU2C utilizes these communities' resources to engage the public in supporting a new, collaborative model of cancer research, to increase awareness about cancer prevention, and to highlight progress being made in the fight against the disease. As of April 2024, more than 3,100 scientists representing more than 210 institutions are involved in SU2C-funded research projects.

As SU2C's scientific partner, the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) and a Scientific Advisory Committee, led by William G. Nelson, M.D., Ph.D., conduct rigorous competitive review processes to identify the best research proposals to recommend for funding, oversee grants administration, and provide expert review of research progress.

Current members of the SU2C Founders and Advisors Committee (FAC) include Katie Couric, Sherry Lansing, Kathleen Lobb, Lisa Paulsen, Rusty Robertson, Sue Schwartz, Pamela Oas Williams, and Ellen Ziffren. The late Laura Ziskin and the late Noreen Fraser are also co-founders. Julian Adams, Ph.D., serves as SU2C's president and CEO.

