Daytime TV highlights Pop On Veneers to celebrate National Smile Day 2023

News provided by

Pop On Veneers

31 May, 2023, 09:03 ET

NEW YORK, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the best things about National Smile Day is that it's a reminder to take a moment to appreciate the small things in life. Whether you're smiling at a stranger on the street, or sharing a laugh with a friend, a confident smile can brighten up the world around you. But if you hide behind yours - gain your confidence back with Pop On Veneers!

Pop on Veneers are 100% custom-made, high-quality veneers created just for you. Whether you have chips, gaps, or missing teeth, Pop On is the quickest and easiest pain-free solution to enhance your smile, and it doesn't require any dental work!
Pop On Veneers is an easy, pain-free solution to give yourself the smile you deserve. These are 100 percent custom-made high-quality veneers created just for you. Whether you have chips, gaps or missing teeth, Pop On is the quickest, easiest, pain-free solution to enhance your smile and it doesn't even require any dental work. All you need to do is answer one question to see if you're a candidate. If you qualify, an impression kit is shipped directly to your home to make teeth molds. The molds help Pop On Veneers create your veneers with the perfect fit for you. Simply follow the step by step guide included and use the prepaid shipping label to ship back your molds to their HQ in NYC. It takes about 1-2 weeks to let them work their magic and voila! Your smile's delivered.

You can choose from three different color options: Hollywood White, Natural white, and Mature tan.

Simply place them over your teeth and you can hear it POP on! It fits so comfortably & secure. No more missing teeth, gaps or chips! Payment plans are also as low as $29, so you're not breaking the bank to give yourself the smile you deserve. It's a game changer!

Pop On Veneers has already delivered over 100,000 smiles and customers are raving! Visit PopOnVeneers.com to learn more and get $100 off your purchase with code POP100, plus an extra gift when you order today! With Pop On Veneers, make everyday National Smile Day so you can smile with confidence! To learn more, visit PopOnVeneers.com and smile confidently!

Watch WFLA Daytime TV's coverage of Pop On Veneers on National Smile Day here.

CONTACT: Nicole Tsarouhas, [email protected]

SOURCE Pop On Veneers

