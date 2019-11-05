Dayton-area Educator Making Major Strides in Advancing School's Academic Performance

DAYTON, Ohio, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- An Ohio educator is bringing 22 years of experience and an enthusiastic attitude to inspire remarkable change at a Dayton school. Dr. Landon Brown, principal at Emerson Academy, was recently highlighted by the Ohio Coalition for Quality Education, an advocacy group that supports public charter schools, for the dramatic improvements his school is making.

Dr. Brown has been a driving force for the school's significant growth on the Ohio state report card, moving from an F grade to an overall C grade. Emerson Academy, managed by National Heritage Academies (NHA), is one of only three schools in Dayton to advance two letter grades in one academic year.

This dramatic shift comes after Dr. Brown joined the school only two years ago. Prior to joining Emerson Academy, he led another NHA school, Stambaugh Charter Academy in Youngstown for four years. Dr. Brown shared that he is motivated to do this work because of his students. He loves seeing his students' smiling faces as they are engaged in learning.

"I love seeing the 'light bulb' go off when students learn a new concept and use it in an engaged, learning environment," said Dr. Landon Brown. "The students truly keep me young at heart."

Emerson also earned a B grade in gap-closing on the state report. The school also has outperformed the local district on the state test for the last five years.

"The work taking place at Emerson is truly a collective effort from staff, parents, and students," said Dr. Brown. "All stakeholders are engaged in cooperative efforts to raise student achievement and implementing the best strategies for student success."

Dr. Brown's high-level of enthusiasm adds to the improvements being made at Emerson. Reflecting on a memory, he shared that at a pep-rally, which was intended to motivate students to do their best on the Ohio state tests, he went into a "dancing frenzy" that ended in a cartwheel and splits.

"I'm still sore from that day," joked Dr. Brown. "The kids got 'pumped up' and excited for the state tests, which led to improved progress from our students."

About Emerson Academy:

Emerson Academy, managed by National Heritage Academies, is a free public charter school serving students in kindergarten- through eighth-grade in the Dayton area. For more information, visit emerson-academy.org.

SOURCE National Heritage Academies

Related Links

https://www.nhaschools.com/en

