Dayton Audio DAX88 Wins 2022 Commercial Integrator BEST Award!

The Dayton Audio DAX88 Matrix Amplifier delivers the new standard of the multi-zone Wi-Fi audio experience. Powered by the comprehensive and straightforward to use mobile control app, Matrio™, the DAX88 liberates you to listen to your music on your terms, no matter where you are in your home or business. This 8-source, 8-zone multi-zone amplifier delivers the ultimate customizable audio experience.

"We are honored to receive this award and proud of the team that developed the DAX88 and continued efforts to provide value to our customers," says Dayton Audio Director of Product Development, Josh Wickersham.

Dayton Audio will be highlighted in the July issue of Commercial Integrator and the DAX88 will be covered in an article on CommercialIntegrator.com.

About Dayton Audio

For more than 20 years, Dayton Audio has been a leading supplier of audio and video, combining real-world design with high-tech manufacturing techniques to offer some of the finest consumer electronic products today. Every Dayton Audio product is designed and engineered in the USA to provide the highest level of performance and value, backed by industry-leading warranties and support. Dayton Audio products can be purchased through authorized resellers including Parts Express (parts-express.com). Visit us online at www.daytonaudio.com.

