Dayton Children's Hospital goes live with Sectra's ophthalmology solution to unify imaging across specialties

LINKÖPING, Sweden, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) announces that Dayton Children's Hospital is now live with Sectra's ophthalmology solution, extending the hospital's enterprise imaging platform beyond radiology. By consolidating imaging from multiple modalities and specialties into one system, clinicians can review and compare each patient's history in a single place, supporting more thorough clinical assessment of complex pediatric cases.

"Having all our ophthalmology imaging in one place makes it much easier for clinicians to review and compare a patient's history. And when a case spans multiple specialties, as in oncology where a child may have both radiology and ophthalmology findings, they can access everything in a single session without switching between systems. That kind of visibility matters when you are making decisions about a child's care," says Dr. Abiodun Omoloja, CMIO at Dayton Children's Hospital.

Ophthalmology departments typically work with images from a range of camera types, which are often stored across separate systems or on the imaging equipment itself. Integrating Sectra's ophthalmology solution into its existing enterprise imaging platform gives clinicians at Dayton Children's Hospital a single point of access to all of a patient's ophthalmology imaging, regardless of which camera captured it.

Dayton Children's Hospital is a pediatric acute care teaching hospital serving infants, children, teens, and young adults throughout western Ohio and surrounding states. By adding the ophthalmology module to its existing Sectra One deployment, clinicians gain access to ophthalmology imaging directly within the platform already used for radiology. When clinically relevant, they can view studies from both specialties side by side, giving a more complete picture of each patient's imaging history. By standardizing on Sectra's enterprise imaging platform, the hospital's IT department benefits from a single, unified system to manage, improving operational efficiency and reducing administrative complexity.

"Dayton Children's Hospital is a strong example of how a trusted foundation can grow over time. Starting with radiology and now adding ophthalmology, they are building an imaging environment where each specialty reinforces the next, and where clinical teams can work from a shared picture of the patient. That is the kind of long-term value we aim to build together with our customers," says Isaac Zaworski, President of Sectra Inc.

Following a two and a half-year contract, Dayton Children's Hospital went live with Sectra's ophthalmology solution in Sectra's 2025/2026 fiscal year, with an expected annual volume of 2.000 ophthalmology exams.

Sectra's enterprise imaging solution provides a unified strategy for all imaging needs while lowering operational costs. The scalable and modular solution, with a VNA at its core, allows healthcare providers to grow from ology to ology and from enterprise to enterprise. Visit Sectra's website to read more about Sectra and why it's top-ranked in "Best in KLAS".

For further information, please contact:

Dr. Torbjörn Kronander, CEO and President Sectra AB, 46 (0) 705 23 52 27

Marie Ekström Trägårdh, Executive Vice President Sectra AB and President Sectra Imaging IT Solutions, 46 (0)708 23 56 10

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https://news.cision.com/sectra/r/dayton-children-s-hospital-goes-live-with-sectra-s-ophthalmology-solution-to-unify-imaging-across-sp,c4372616

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