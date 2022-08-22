DAYTON SUPERIOR CORPORATION STATEMENT ON DATA SECURITY INCIDENT & NOTICE TO FORMER EMPLOYEES

DAYTON, Ohio., Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dayton Superior Corporation ("DSC") values our customers and employees and understands the importance of protecting personal information. On July 24, 2022, DSC received an alert from an internal security tool that certain of our databases and files were being encrypted as part of a cyberattack. Upon learning of the incident, DSC's internal IT team moved quickly to isolate the intrusion, and we promptly engaged leading security experts to help assess and remediate the cyberattack. We proactively notified federal law enforcement authorities of this incident and are assisting in their investigation.

The DSC files and records that were compromised by this cyberattack included "HR data," such as personnel files and an employee's participation in our company's benefits programs. Accordingly, the personal information impacted by this incident relates to current and former employees, and potentially their beneficiaries and dependents, and includes sensitive personal data.

Based on the measures that we have implemented and the actions we have taken, there is no indication that any such personal information related to our current or former employees has been misused or will be misused in the future. However, DSC is providing complimentary credit monitoring services to those current and former employees (and their immediate family members) who have been impacted by this cybersecurity incident.

If you are a former employee of DSC, please inquire as to whether your personal data was subject to this incident and whether you are eligible to enroll in complimentary credit monitoring services.

Please note that DSC does not retain sensitive personal data on our customers, clients, or suppliers, and therefore no such personal data was involved in this incident.

We have established a dedicated call center to answer questions you may have about this incident, which you can reach at 877-565-7706, Monday – Friday, 9:00 am to 9:00 pm (EST). We have also established a website about this incident, and it is available at www.daytonsuperior.com/datasecuritynotice.

