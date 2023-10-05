Daytona Beach Area CVB Launches MotoPassport Scavenger Hunt on Biketoberfest® Mobile App

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. , Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 31st annual Biketoberfest®, the Southeast's best motorcycle rally, is right around the corner on Oct. 19-22. The four-day motorcycle rally attracts motorcycle enthusiasts to Volusia County with beautiful Florida weather, live music, the industry's top vendors, bike shows, motorcycle racing at Daytona International Speedway, and miles of scenic rides along famous A1A, historic Main Street and The Loop in Ormond Beach.

The official Biketoberfest® mobile app, available for free download on app stores, provides the most up-to-date information on everything there is to see, do and experience during the four-day rally. The mobile app provides users convenient access to the rally's online calendar of events, bike show details, scenic rides and more.

New to the mobile app this year is the MotoPassport scavenger hunt. The first 500 individuals to complete the MotoPassport during Biketoberfest® on Oct. 19-22 will receive an exclusive collectible coin. To participate in the scavenger hunt, individuals need to create an account on the mobile app and check-in at nine stops:

Blue Collar Bear Beard Oil (tent located trackside in Daytona International Speedway's display area)

Copper Bottom Craft Distillery

Daytona Beach Racing and Card Club

ONE DAYTONA (located across from Daytona International Speedway)

(located across from Daytona International Speedway) Ponce Inlet Lighthouse, the tallest lighthouse in the state of Florida

Rue & Ziffra (tent located at Willie's Tropical Tattoo on U.S. 1 in Ormond Beach )

) Tanger Outlets

Teddy Morse's Daytona Harley-Davidson

The Official Biketoberfest® Welcome Center presented by GEICO (located trackside in Daytona International Speedway's display area)

The Official Biketoberfest® Welcome Center presented by GEICO is the final stop on the scavenger hunt where individuals can pick up their collectible coin. Along with information about the area, the Welcome Center will be handing out free posters, pins, poker chips and helmet stickers for visitors throughout Biketoberfest®.

While not included in the scavenger hunt, two attractions in the Daytona Beach area that are must-dos during Biketoberfest® are the recently completed Riverfront Esplanade and the new World War II exhibit at the Smithsonian-affiliated Museum of Arts and Sciences.

The Riverfront Esplanade, located in downtown Daytona Beach, spans a mile of Intracoastal Waterway and is a premier gathering space and botanical garden. The northern end of the Riverfront Esplanade opened in 2022 while the southern end of the green space has its grand opening scheduled for this week. Visitors will discover in the southern end, walkways that run through a creek with waterfalls, gardens with flowers, plants and trees and picnic tables that overlook the water.

The Museum of Arts and Sciences is showcasing a special exhibition on World War II: The American Experience. The exhibit, which runs from Oct. 14, 2023 through Jan. 14, 2024, shares rare artifacts and the very personal memories of those who owned them. Explore the three theaters of operation: Europe, the Pacific, and the Home Front through over 100 artifacts and images from the collection of historian Ryan Lowry. Veterans and active military with valid ID will receive free museum admission during the duration of the exhibit.

For the 11th straight year, GEICO will serve as the official sponsor of Biketoberfest®. Other official sponsors of Biketoberfest® include Rue & Ziffra, Teddy Morse's Daytona Harley-Davidson, Daytona Beach Racing and Card Club, Dream Giveaway, Blue Collar Bear Beard Oil and Southern Stone Communications.

