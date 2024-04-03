Daytona Beach Area Ready to Welcome NCA & NDA Collegiate Championship

Ocean Center and Daytona Beach Bandshell to Host

Single Largest Collegiate Cheer and Dance Competition in the World on April 10-13

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Varsity Spirit – a division of Varsity Brands and a leader in cheerleading, dance team and band apparel, camps, competitions, and yearbooks – will host the NCA & NDA Collegiate Cheer and Dance Championship, produced by the National Cheerleaders Association and National Dance Alliance, in Daytona Beach on April 10-13, 2024.

It's the 28th year that the competition has been staged at the Daytona Beach Bandshell and the Ocean Center where a record turnout of teams is expected to compete for the coveted golden trophy.

More than 10,000 participants and more than 470 teams from colleges across the country will compete with approximately 25,000 spectators expected to be in attendance, all record numbers for the annual event that relocated to Daytona Beach back in 1996. Teams will also be utilizing 35 hotel partners in the area and buses that will provide city-wide transportation.

"We're thrilled to once again bring our NCA & NDA Collegiate Championship to the shores of Daytona Beach. This highly anticipated event continues to see growth year after year, solidifying its status as the largest college cheerleading and dance event," said Bill Boggs, Senior Vice President and Director of College Programs for NCA & NDA. "Daytona Beach continues to be the ultimate destination for our NCA & NDA college customers and we are excited to present a top-tier event that recognizes athletes for their talent, hard work and dedication."

Included in the event schedule will be a Saturday night celebration party sponsored by the City of Daytona Beach for participants at the Ocean Center with a DJ, laser light show and various games and activities.

"I am proud our city is the cherished home for this annual competition," said Daytona Beach Mayor Derrick Henry. "It not only showcases the incredible talent and dedication of these athletes but also brings a vibrant energy to our community. Daytona Beach welcomes all participants, spectators, and supporters, and we look forward to many more years of hosting this electrifying event."

In between their competition at the Daytona Beach Bandshell and the Ocean Center, participants, along with their coaching staff and family and friends, will be able to enjoy all that the Daytona Beach area has to offer during their visit.

"The Daytona Beach area's beachside will once again provide a stunning backdrop for the NCA & NDA Collegiate National Championship," said Lori Campbell Baker, Executive Director for the Daytona Beach Area Convention and Visitors Bureau. "We know the teams and competitors work all year long to come to Daytona Beach and compete for the opportunity to hoist the golden trophy. This event is a favorite for our community as well, with plenty of opportunities for us to watch these amazing athletes in competition. We're proud to host this world-class event that brings positive economic impact to our community, and we hope that competitors and their families have a phenomenal experience and enjoy everything that the destination has to offer."

"I may be new to the area, however I'm familiar with this prestigious and widely recognized event," said Ocean Center General Manager Lynn Flanders. "It's an honor for our facility to be a long-time host of such an iconic competition, and we look forward to welcoming the athletes and spectators to the Ocean Center and Daytona Beach."

The NCA & NDA Collegiate National Championship is open to the public and will be live streamed on Varsity TV. For more information about the event and to purchase tickets, visit https://www.varsity.com/nca/school/competitions/college-nationals/.

About the Daytona Beach Area | #LoveDaytonaBeach

Often called home of the world's most famous beaches, Daytona Beach, Florida, continues to delight and surprise visitors with its diverse and growing array of attractions. The Daytona Beach area includes several cities and towns including Ormond Beach, Daytona Beach, Daytona Beach Shores, Ponce Inlet, Holly Hill and South Daytona. The destination has long been known for its iconic beaches and rich auto racing history but today a slate of exciting new attractions, upscale lodging, a vibrant arts scene and an amazing collection of parks, preserves and outdoor activities are all part of Daytona Beach's year-round appeal.

To receive a complimentary Daytona Beach Destination Guide, find a place to stay, or book your next adventure, visit DaytonaBeach.com. #LoveDaytonaBeach.

About Varsity Spirit

Memphis-based Varsity Spirit, the driving force behind cheerleading's dynamic transformation into the high-energy, athletic activity it is today, is the leading global source for all things spirit, including cheerleading, dance team, performing arts and yearbook. A division of Varsity Brands, Varsity Spirit is a leader in uniform innovation, as well as educational camps, clinics and competitions, impacting more than a million athletes each year. Focused on safety, entertainment and traditional school leadership, Varsity Spirit's employees have been dedicated to celebrating spirit through its brands since 1974. For more information about Varsity Spirit or Varsity Brands, please visit varsity.com or varsitybrands.com.

