Daytona Beach Honors Veterans With Celebrations, Special Deals

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Daytona Beach is honoring veterans with Veterans Day ceremonies and celebrations, along with special rates for veterans at area hotels, attractions and restaurants in November.

Special rates for veterans

During the month of November, U.S. military veterans can enjoy specials at select hotels, attractions and restaurants. More information is available at DaytonaBeach.com/veterans.

2019 Veterans Celebrations and Events

Honoring Veterans, Ormond Beach , Nov. 7 at noon

Veterans are admitted free to this ticketed event for a special lunch and celebration in their honor.

, at noon Veterans are admitted free to this ticketed event for a special lunch and celebration in their honor. Volusia County Veterans Day Parade , Indiana Avenue, DeLand , Nov. 9 at 10 a.m.

This annual veterans celebration takes place in DeLand , just a short drive from Daytona Beach . Hosted by the DeLand Naval Air Station Museum and the MainStreet DeLand Association, the parade is an annual tradition that honors the sacrifices of all Volusia County veterans and their families. It all begins with the opening ceremonies on Indiana Avenue, and proceeds south along Woodland Boulevard. Come for the patriotic display of American flags, decked-out military vehicles and veterans from all branches of the military.

Indiana Avenue, , at This annual veterans celebration takes place in , just a short drive from . Hosted by the DeLand Naval Air Station Museum and the MainStreet DeLand Association, the parade is an annual tradition that honors the sacrifices of all veterans and their families. It all begins with the opening ceremonies on Indiana Avenue, and proceeds south along Woodland Boulevard. Come for the patriotic display of American flags, decked-out military vehicles and veterans from all branches of the military. Meet, Honor and Thank Veterans, Daytona Beach Brewing Company, Nov. 9 , 3 to 8 p.m.

Meet, honor and thank veterans as Daytona Beach Brewing Company releases a special beer in their honor.

, Meet, honor and thank veterans as Daytona Beach Brewing Company releases a special beer in their honor. Veterans Day Ceremony at Davies Lighthouse Park, Davies Lighthouse Park, Ponce Inlet , Nov. 11 at 10 a.m.

Head to the historic Ponce Inlet Lighthouse this Veterans Day for a special ceremony honoring our nation's heroes. The 3-acre park features a Veterans Memorial, which will serve as the backdrop for this special salute. It's all located just a short walk away from the Mary Keller Bird Rehabilitation Center, the Marine Science Center and Lighthouse Point Park.

, at Head to the historic Ponce Inlet Lighthouse this Veterans Day for a special ceremony honoring our nation's heroes. The 3-acre park features a Veterans Memorial, which will serve as the backdrop for this special salute. It's all located just a short walk away from the Mary Keller Bird Rehabilitation Center, the Marine Science Center and Lighthouse Point Park. Honoring All Who Served – In Times of War and In Times of Peace, Ocean Art Gallery, Nov. 11 , 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

On Veterans Day, a special remembrance (by reservation) will be conducted at 5 p.m. for those whose lives were lost on September 11 . Active duty and veterans will also receive a 10% discount at this veteran-owned art gallery in Ormond Beach on Veterans Day. Call (386) 317-9400 to reserve a seat.

, On Veterans Day, a special remembrance (by reservation) will be conducted at for those whose lives were lost on . Active duty and veterans will also receive a 10% discount at this veteran-owned art gallery in on Veterans Day. Call (386) 317-9400 to reserve a seat. Veterans Day Tribute, Ormond Memorial Art Museum & Gardens, Nov. 11 at 11 a.m.

A special tribute at Ormond Memorial Art Museum & Gardens is free and open to the public. Speakers include Hal Kushner , MD, US Army Col. Ret., and A. S. Minor, a US Army veteran. Minor is a spoken word poet, and Kushner's military honors include the Silver Star, Bronze Star, Purple Heart, and the Republic of Vietnam's Cross of Gallantry. Music will be provided by the Bethune-Cookman University Tuba & Euphonium Ensemble.

Explore More – where veterans are honored year round

Veterans Memorial Museum Deltona

Just southwest of Daytona Beach in Deltona, you can observe a piece of history up close — this museum proudly houses an authentic U.S. Army AH-1 Cobra helicopter! The Veterans Memorial Museum exists to honor everyone who serves or has served in the United States military. In addition to checking out the chopper, you can witness monuments that list the names of those who have been lost in battle or are currently serving overseas.

Veterans Museum & Education Center

Situated on South Beach Street in the heart of Daytona Beach, the Veterans Museum & Education Center pays tribute to the commitment, dedication, service and sacrifice of the men and women who have served in the United States Armed Forces. In the 1,600-square-foot museum, you'll find the names of local heroes, uniforms from all branches of the military, and an exhibit spotlighting a different veteran each month.

DeLand Naval Air Station Museum

The DeLand Naval Air Station Museum, a former World War II training base for dive-bomber pilots, is registered on the National Register of Historic Places and houses an ever-growing collection of historical artifacts, veterans' mementos and military art. You can even witness restoration projects such as those of the PTF-3 Fast Torpedo Boat, the TBF Avenger Torpedo Bomber and the M38A1 Jeep.

Ormond Memorial Art Museum & Gardens

After you attend the aforementioned Veterans Day Tribute, stay awhile and wander through the museum's gallery exhibits, where you'll marvel at the works of prominent international and local artists. Take a stroll through the lush gardens. The museum was founded in 1946 as a living monument to equality and artistic freedom, and to commemorate the valiant service of World War II veterans. A bronze plaque inside the museum lists former Ormond Beach residents who served in World War II, and you can also view the Korean War Memorial Sculpture by commissioned Florida artist Mark Chew.

About the Daytona Beach Area

Experience endless adventures in the Daytona Beach area, a destination comprised of eight distinct communities offering visitors the perfect beach base camp to explore East Central Florida. Choose thrilling activities or embrace the tranquility of days spent on 23 miles of world-famous white-sand beaches. The destination boasts accommodations for all lifestyles and budgets ranging from 4-star resorts to hotels to B&Bs and campgrounds and everything in between. Ranked #1 in Travel Channel's "Top 10 Attractions in Florida, and named a TripAdvisor Best Weekend Getaway in Northeast Florida, TripAdvisor also named Daytona Beach to its "10 Most Affordable Beach Vacations on Florida's East Coast." Visitors can enjoy experiences beyond the beach by choosing from a surprising list of outdoor adventures, family-friendly attractions, arts and cultural venues and an eclectic culinary scene. To receive a complimentary Visitors Guide, find a place to stay, or book your next adventure, visit DaytonaBeach.com.

Media Contact:

Kate Holcomb

kholcomb@daytonabeach.com

386-255-0415, ext. 125

SOURCE Daytona Beach Area Convention & Visitors Bureau

Related Links

http://www.daytonabeach.com

