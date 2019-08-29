Daytona Lagoon Announces 2nd Annual First Responder Day Event

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Daytona Lagoon, Daytona Beach's Premier Waterpark and Family Entertainment Center, today announced the 2nd Annual First Responder Day event, which will honor those who serve and protect the public with free admission to the park on September 14th and 15th.

Daytona Lagoon welcomes all active law enforcement, fire and rescue workers, and emergency medical service (EMS) professionals to a free day at the park. Family and friends can all join for the discounted admission price of $19.99.

"We are truly thankful every day and wish to honor those who dedicate themselves to helping others," said Tyler Currie, General Manager of Daytona Lagoon. "Offering first responders free entry is a simple way for us to show just how grateful we are."

The announcement was welcomed by local leaders and law enforcement professionals.

"Across Volusia County and across the country, first responders work tirelessly to keep our communities safe," said Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood. "We are grateful to serve such a fantastic and appreciative community – and I know many of us are looking forward to a fun day at Daytona Lagoon with our family and friends."

Among the rides and attractions first responders and their families can experience include two brand new thrilling slides – Kraken's Revenge and Shaka Halfpipe – both opened earlier this summer.

Rising 50 feet tall, Kraken's Revenge offers visitors the chance to feel the thrill of sliding through a high-speed time warp tunnel on a multi-colored, 4-lane mat racer.

Shaka Halfpipe, perfect for adrenaline junkie's, offers a single or two-person, over-the-edge inner-tube experience that propels riders straight up then backwards from 50 feet high.

To receive free entry on September 14th and 15th, first responders must present a valid professional ID or badge at time of admission along with an ID that matches their name.

This event is the second time Daytona Lagoon has celebrated first responders across the county, following the successful July 4th free admission a year ago.

