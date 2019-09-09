Daytona Lagoon Announces Record-Breaking Summer Season

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As summer comes to a close, Daytona Lagoon, Daytona Beach's Premier Waterpark and Family Entertainment Center, announced the results of its best summer season yet. Attendance increased by 30 percent this summer, breaking previous park records.

Florida families and area visitors came out in droves to try Daytona Lagoon's two brand new slides – Kraken's Revenge and Shaka Halfpipe. Both new slides debuted in April, just in time for the summer season.

Following the grand opening of the new rides, attendance figures increased 115 percent during the month of May compared to the previous year.

Other new park offerings this summer that drew visitors included a new chef-inspired menu, featuring in-house smoked pork, seasoned shrimp skewers and chicken Caesar salad, along with timeless guest favorites like chicken quesadillas, cheesesteaks and freshly made nacho chips.

The Lagoon Shop also made its debut this summer, stocked with the latest swim and beach wear, last-minute sundries, refreshments, souvenirs, and even a self-serve candy wall.

"We were so excited to unveil our latest attractions this summer and were thrilled to see such a positive response from our visitors, helping us achieve our record-setting summer," said Tyler Currie, general manager of Daytona Lagoon. "As the numbers show, our new rides were a big hit, and we're excited to continue the Goonie brand of fun through the fall with our Family Entertainment Center specials."

Daytona Lagoon is open year-round. In addition to its waterpark offerings, the Daytona Lagoon Family Entertainment Center features the beach's only go-kart track, a laser tag arena, the Sky Maze ropes course, rock climbing, mini golf, and cutting-edge arcade with over 85 games, including the all-new Virtual Rabbids VR Ride.

The park also plays host to birthday parties year-round, with multiple party packages, themed rooms and a party host who keeps the focus on fun. Visit www.DaytonaLagoon.com for all our fall specials.

