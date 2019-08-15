Daytona Lagoon Helps Beat the August Heat with 40% Off "Pool Daze" Promotion

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Daytona Lagoon, Daytona Beach's Premier Waterpark and Family Entertainment Center, today announced the start of "Pool Daze"– an event offering 40% discounted admission for select weekdays during the second half of August.

With scorcher summer days far from over, the promotion offers Florida families and area visitors the perfect opportunity to cool off and take advantage of the park's many fun family attractions.

During "Pool Daze" admission to Daytona Lagoon's waterpark is just $15.99, over 40% off normal prices. Pool Daze occurs every Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday throughout the end of the month, and includes access to the Treasure Lagoon Wave Pool and the Castaway activity play area from 11am to 6pm. In addition, there will be one slide tower open every hour, for those looking to experience even more thrills.

"In these hot and humid final days of summer, there's nothing quite like a day of fun at our water park," says Tyler Currie, general manager of Daytona Lagoon. "We hope the discounted prices get the whole family here, to help beat the heat these next few weeks!"

Earlier this summer, Daytona Lagoon unveiled two brand new thrilling slides – Kraken's Revenge and Shaka Halfpipe -- and the Pool Daze promotion offers the perfect opportunity to give them a run.

Rising over 50 feet tall, Kraken's Revenge offers visitors the chance to feel the thrill of sliding through a high-speed time warp tunnel on a multi-colored, 4-lane mat racer.

Shaka Halfpipe, perfect for adrenaline junkie's, offers a single or two-person, over-the-edge inner-tube experience that propels riders straight up then backwards at 50 feet high.

About Daytona Lagoon

Daytona Lagoon is Daytona Beach's Premier Waterpark and Family Entertainment Center. The park added two new thrill slides to the waterpark for the 2019 season and features a full day of fun for the entire family – whether you zap your friends in Laser Tag, or challenge them to a Go Kart race, or test one's skills in our MEGA Arcade, take a plunge down the waterslides, or just relax and float around the lazy river. There is something fun for everyone!

