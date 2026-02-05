Daytona Raises $24M Series A to Give Every Agent a Computer

Every knowledge worker needs a computer. Agents will need millions.

NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Daytona, the infrastructure company building programmatic, composable computers for AI agents, today announced it has raised $24 million in Series A funding.

The round was led by FirstMark Capital, with participation from Pace Capital and existing investors Upfront Ventures, E2VC and Darkmode. The round also included strategic investments from Datadog and Figma Ventures. In conjunction with the financing, Matt Turck, General Partner at FirstMark, has joined the Daytona Board of Directors.

While today's cloud infrastructure was built for stateless, immutable production workloads, it was not designed for the creative, experimental nature of agentic work. Daytona provides a "new primitive": the sandbox. These are programmatic, composable computers where CPU, memory, storage, GPU, networking, and the operating system can be configured on demand, then started, paused, or snapshotted at any point.

"We believe the next infrastructure shift is from human-centric cloud primitives to agent-native ones," said Matt Turck, Partner at FirstMark. "Daytona's breakthrough is making 'a computer for every agent' practical: instant startup, persistent state, and the tooling agents need to write code, use Git, and execute safely at scale. That's a foundational building block for the agentic economy, and we are thrilled to partner with Ivan, Vedran and the Daytona team."

Daytona's infrastructure allows an AI agent to launch a sandbox in milliseconds, explore multiple decision paths by forking into parallel branches, and snapshot mid-execution to ensure state persists across failures. This enables agents to perform complex tasks, from code execution to reinforcement learning, at a scale and speed humans never required.

The company reached a $1 million forward revenue run rate in under three months and doubled that figure six weeks later. Daytona's customers range from early-stage Y Combinator companies to Fortune 100 enterprises, including LangChain, Turing, Writer, and SambaNova. Primary use cases span code execution, computer use, and reinforcement learning.

"We're thrilled to double down in Daytona," said Kevin Zhang, GP at Upfront Ventures and Daytona board member. "The team's relentless pace and obsession over developer experience have been truly inspiring to witness, best reflected by the constant activity and customer love in the Daytona Slack and X. It is just the beginning of this new agent era infrastructure opportunity, and we cannot think of a better and more focused team than Daytona to take it on."

Daytona's immediate challenge is keeping up with demand. The company says it's hardware-constrained and will use the funding to add capacity and expand into new regions. Hiring is also a priority, Daytona is a 20-person team today. The rest will go toward sales and marketing, where the company has taken an old-school approach: meetups, hackathons, and conferences in San Francisco, where most of its customers are still clustered.

About Daytona

Daytona provides the infrastructure for the agentic future through composable computers. By offering programmatic, stateful sandboxes that launch in milliseconds, Daytona enables AI agents to execute code, use computers, and perform reinforcement learning at massive scale. Based in New York, Daytona is backed by FirstMark Capital and other leaders in the dev-tool space.

