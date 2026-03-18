Daytona RideNow Dealerships Defy Trends with Record-Breaking Sales at Daytona Bike Week 2026

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- While Daytona Beach media has noted a trend toward decreasing attendance for Bike Week in previous years, RideNow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDNW) is proving the right experiences still draw a crowd. Defying the decreasing rally attendance trend, RideNow's Indian Motorcycle Daytona Beach smashed previous benchmarks, turning the rally into a historic win.

Quality AND Quantity: Breaking the Sales Record

Indian Daytona Beach was one of the two RideNow dealerships that broke sales records during this year's Daytona Bike Week.

Despite changing attendance in Daytona during Bike Week, the enthusiasm at the Indian dealership was at an all-time high. The team increased new unit sales of Indian motorcycles by 40% over 2025. RideNow Daytona Beach, a sister store to the Indian dealership increased sales by over 32% during the rally as well.

"We didn't just wait for people to walk through the door; we went out and met them where the passion is," said Kevin Dunn, General Manager of Indian Daytona Beach. "My team's focus was 100% on creating moments where we could really connect with riders. When you prioritize that level of engagement and have a great selection of products, the sales follow naturally."

Lyle Kramper, Regional Director for RideNow Group referenced the RideNow Way, the company's focus on efficiency and engagement, as a factor in his team being ready for their record setting performance. "We know what the company and our customers expect from us, that makes it far easier to deliver what we did last week."

Activities Made the Dealership into a Destination

The record-breaking sales were supported by a non-stop calendar of events that made the Indian dealership the place to be:

A full slate of rides: Unlike many other dealerships in the area, the dealerships delivered a full schedule of riding activities during the rally. From the first-ever Indian Motorcycle Ladies Ride which included 123 riders, daily rides hosted by local Indian Motorcycle Club members, to the Official Indian Owners Ride which featured over 220 motorcycles.

Unlike many other dealerships in the area, the dealerships delivered a full schedule of riding activities during the rally. From the first-ever which included 123 riders, daily rides hosted by local Indian Motorcycle Club members, to the which featured over 220 motorcycles. The Big Reveal: Fans were treated to a 125th Anniversary Concert with Kip Moore and the first look at the Limited Edition 125th Anniversary 2026 Elite Lineup .

Fans were treated to a 125th Anniversary Concert with and the first look at the . Engaging activities on site: The parking lot at Indian of Daytona Beach was a frenzy of activities throughout the rally. Every day featured Indian Demo Rides, vendors and great food, while special events like the world-famous Rat's Hole Custom Bike Show, the Rat's Hole Tattoo show, two motorcycle audio competitions and the V8 Motorcycle Parade made each day special.

RideNow Group dealerships will continue to leverage their focus on customer engagement at their 47 dealerships, especially those locations with major events and races.

About RideNow Group, Inc.

RideNow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDNW) is a powersports dealership group that partners with virtually every major powersports brand in the world, and we believe our powersports business is the largest powersports retail group in the United States. RideNow dealerships offer new and pre-owned motorcycles, all-terrain vehicles, utility terrain or side-by-side vehicles, personal watercraft, snowmobiles, as well as parts, apparel, accessories, finance & insurance products and services, and aftermarket products from a wide range of manufacturers. We are one of the largest purchasers of pre-owned powersports vehicles in the United States and utilize our proprietary RideNow Cash Offer tool to acquire vehicles directly from consumers. To learn more, please visit us online at https://www.ridenow.com.

SOURCE RideNow Group Inc.