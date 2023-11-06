Daytona Secures $2M to Fill the Enterprise Void Left by GitHub Codespaces

News provided by

Daytona Platforms, Inc

06 Nov, 2023

All-Star DevTools Angels Rally Behind Vision to Enhance Developer Environments

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Daytona, a self-hosted "Development Environment Management'' platform, announced that it has raised $2 million in Pre-Seed funding, vastly exceeding the initial target. This round achieved significant contributions from recognized founders and operators within the developer tool sector.

Daytona: Cloud Workspace created via terminal & opened in Local VS Code Image Credits: Daytona
Daytona CEO Ivan Burazin flanked by Chef Architect Goran Draganic (left) and Vedran Jukic (CTO). Image Credits: Daytona
The backing from industry leaders such as Abhinav Asthana (Founder, Postman), Charity Majors (Co-founder, Honeycomb), Christian Bach (Co-founder, Netlify), Prashanth Chandrasekar (CEO, Stack Overflow), Zach Lloyd (Founder, Warp), Milin Desai (CEO, Sentry), and Paul Copplestone (Co-founder, Supabase) is a strong endorsement of Daytona's vision. Venture capital support was led by 500, with notable contributions from Tiny.vc, Silicon Gardens, Darkmode VC, and Firestreak Ventures.

Daytona is meticulously crafting a platform that simplifies the creation of standard and secure developer environments, automates environment setup on new project branches, and facilitates environment sharing among team members. The platform is designed to be compatible with any IDE & GIT provider, adhering to industry standards like Dev Container. In essence, Daytona offers functionalities akin to Github Codespaces, but with the added advantage of being self-hosted on an organization's own infrastructure.

Daytona's journey began in 2009 with a project called PHPanywhere, which later evolved into Codeanywhere. Over a 14-year span in the Cloud Development sector, the founders acquired a unique and deep understanding of consumer needs and challenges. Daytona leverages this insight to create a much-needed dev tool that has not yet been introduced to the market.

"This funding propels us to actualize our mission is to become the industry standard in Development Environment Management, starting with the enterprise sector. The overwhelming support from individuals and institutions deeply rooted in the DevTools industry is not just a validation, but a collaborative stride toward transforming the developer environment landscape," said Ivan Burazin, co-founder and CEO of Daytona.

"I'm thrilled to back Daytona's vision of creating a standard in the Development Environment space. With a deep-rooted understanding of the cloud development sector, the Daytona team is uniquely positioned to address the challenges developers face," said Abhinav Asthana, Founder and CEO of Postman, one of the most popular dev tools.

The funds from this round will be channeled into accelerating product development, hiring to expand the Daytona team, and intensifying market penetration, especially within large organizations where self-hosted environments are paramount.

For more information about Daytona and to join the waitlist, visit https://www.daytona.io.

About Daytona
Based in NY but fully distributed globally, Daytona is a self-hosted "Development Environment Management'' platform. Daytona simplifies the process of creating standard and secure environments, automates environment setups on branches, and shares environments seamlessly. It also integrates with your IDE or Git provider, adhering to Dev Container standards. Daytona serves as an enterprise-grade GitHub Codespaces that is operable on your own infrastructure. The company has raised $2 million in Pre-Seed from All-Star Dev Tools Angels, 500 Global and others.

