Dayton's Heating and Cooling Introduces Indoor Air Quality Services to Enhance Home Comfort

Dayton's Heating and Cooling has expanded its offerings to include state-of-the-art indoor air quality services. This move marks a significant step in the company's mission to provide comprehensive home comfort solutions.

BEDFORD, Ind., July 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dayton's Heating and Cooling, a trusted leader in Southern Indiana's HVAC industry for nearly four decades, is excited to announce the expansion of its services to include comprehensive indoor air quality (IAQ) solutions. This exciting addition reflects the company's unwavering commitment to providing homeowners and businesses with a complete comfort experience, ensuring not just optimal temperature control but also a healthier living environment.

The new services include advanced air purification systems, humidity control solutions, and ventilation improvements. These offerings are designed to combat common indoor air pollutants such as dust, pollen, mold spores, and volatile organic compounds (VOCs), which can contribute to respiratory issues and other health problems.

"At Dayton's Heating and Cooling, we've always strived to provide our customers with the best possible solutions for their heating and cooling needs," says Johnce Wells, owner of Dayton's Heating and Cooling. "With the growing awareness of indoor air quality concerns, we're thrilled to offer a wider range of services that address these issues and promote a healthier home environment."

The company's technicians have undergone extensive training to become certified in the latest air quality technologies and best practices. This ensures that customers receive expert advice and installation services tailored to their specific needs.

"Indoor air quality is often ignored, which can significantly impact our health and well-being," explains Wells.

In addition to the new IAQ services, Dayton's continues to offer its full range of heating and cooling solutions, including installation, repair, and maintenance for both residential and commercial clients. The company's commitment to excellence extends across all its services, from traditional HVAC systems to geothermal installations and tankless water heater repair Bedford solutions.

As a family-run business with over 80 years of combined experience, this air conditioner service Springville has built a reputation for reliability and exceptional customer service. The addition of IAQ services further cements its position as a one-stop shop for all heating, cooling, and air quality needs in Southern Indiana.

Beyond the introduction of the new IAQ services, this furnace repair Springville company offers limited-time special offers to encourage customers to take advantage of these health-enhancing solutions.

For more information about Dayton's Heating and Cooling and its new IAQ services, visit its website or call its office at 812-892-2402.

About Dayton's Heating and Cooling:

Founded in 1985, Dayton's Heating and Cooling is a family-run and operated HVAC company dedicated to providing exceptional service to homeowners and businesses throughout Southern Indiana. With over 80 years of combined experience, their team is committed to delivering top-notch heating, cooling, and IAQ solutions.

Contact Information:

Organization: Dayton's Heating and Cooling

Contact Person: Johnce Wells

Phone Number: 812-892-2402

Address: 1304 9th St, Bedford IN, 47421

Website: https://daytonshvac.com/

SOURCE Dayton's Heating and Cooling