Daytrip Launches First CBD Gummies Selling Out in Seven Days

The three flavors, Apricot Vanilla the sweetest of the bunch, Blueberry Hibiscus a mellow berry, and Strawberry Lemonade with a tart little punch, amplify the effects through Limonene, Beta-Caryophyllene, Myrcene, Linalool, Beta-Pinene, chosen for its mood-boosting and stress-reducing properties, infused through Daytrip's Foliole Nexus Technology™.

"We've always believed happier is healthier. That is the DNA of our brand, so we have crafted a formula with ingredients powerful enough to relax muscles while encouraging mental clarity and fast-acting relaxation," explained Shawn Biega, CEO Daytrip.

The Hemp market continues to evolve at a rapid pace, especially throughout the global pandemic where consumers are focused on health and wellness more than ever. More specifically the hemp segment is expected to grow with a higher CAGR of 53.1% adding to the overall cannabidiol projection in North America of USD 54.0 Billion by 2026.*

By Spring 2021, Daytrip plans to partner with California dispensaries adding their trademark happy calm to the THC market.

The new production run will be restocked by Feb 17th. Retailing at $5.00 per 2 pack bag and $20.00 per 10 pack bag in store and on wearedaytrip.com, the website has the addition of a variety pack for $15.

About Daytrip:

Daytrip is a cannabis lifestyle brand with the belief that happier is healthier. Designed to elevate moods through The Daytrip Effect, a proprietary infusion of botanical terpenes, Daytrip's premier line of CBD-infused food and beverages promise a vegan, gluten free, low sugar, natural fruit flavor product created with Foliole Nexus Technology that guarantees quality and consistency in every product. Founded by beverage industry experts Shawn Biega and Joey Cannata, Daytrip's brand promise contributes to the daily wellness choices we all make. More information can be found at www.wearedaytrip.com.

* Global Market Insights

