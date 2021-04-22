Daytripper Collection Drops by about-face

Originally planned to coincide with festival season, fun-loving nostalgic vibes still take center stage with Daytripper . Inspired by the sounds, scenes and expressive styles of the sunshine pop and progressive rock era, Daytripper is an artistic adaptation of the soulful 60's and 70's with a bold modern twist. Gorgeous iridescent gloss, high beam shine and super-saturated matte in chromatic pastels are high on the playlist for Halsey's latest range. " The vibe for Daytripper was all about the creative freedom, fun and energy that connects us through music," said Halsey, about-face founder and Chief Creative officer. "We reinvented the idea of 'pastels' as strong, potent, intensely vibrant pigments. It's our take on creativity and purity from a moment in time but reimagined to feel fresh and new in this moment."

The award-winning paint-to-powder Matte Fluid Eye Paint formula features four [4] new weatherproof, waterproof and smudgeproof pastel pigments [retail $24] that last all day without creasing, cracking or streaking. The Light Lock extension is four [4] new super-sparkling translucent lip gloss shades with a hint of color [retail $20], two [2] shimmering stick highlighter shades [retail $25] and one [1] new proprietary soft holographic hybrid powder highlighter that refracts two-toned hues [retail $30]. Daytripper colors blossom from mellow yellow and frosted pink to soft aqua, tender green, icy blue and lavender,an ode to Prince. Daytripper and all about-face collections are available exclusively at www.aboutface.com.

About about-face : Make-u(p) without rules. Made for the many versions of you, about-face is multidimensional makeup for everyone, everywhere created by Halsey and built on the truth that no one is just one thing and humans are weird, complex and imperfectly beautiful beings. Everyone has their own messy, mad, and personal method to becoming their greatest version of themselves, so we make products that are hardworking over hype, designed to celebrate the journey to become every version of us - the ones we end up being, and all of the experimental versions along the way.

About Halsey: The GRAMMY® Award-nominated and multi-platinum singer/songwriter burst onto the scene in 2015 with her first studio album, Badlands, which has been RIAA certified 2x platinum. Her second release, Hopeless Fountain Kingdom, claimed the #1 spot on the Billboard Top 200 chart upon its debut. Since then, Halsey has continued her success with her 7x Platinum "Without Me," which made Halsey the first and only female artist to have at least three songs chart on the Billboard Hot 100 for 50 weeks each. Halsey continues to push creative boundaries, expanding her influence and impact beyond music. In 2019, she was awarded the Hal David Starlight Award, presented by the Songwriters Hall of Fame, to honor her songwriting. In 2020, Halsey released her latest album, Manic, to rave reviews. The album has already attained RIAA Platinum status as did the single "Graveyard" from the album. Most recently, it was announced that she will executive produce and star in "The Players Table" alongside Sydney Sweeney and in November of 2020, she debuted her first original poetry book, I Would Leave Me If I Could, which made her a NY Times bestselling author.

