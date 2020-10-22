DayTwo Science Cited in 10-Year $150 Million National Institutes of Health Precision Nutrition Strategic Plan

The NIH Strategic plan focuses on " Precision Nutrition — What to Eat to Stay Healthy ." NIH in conjunction with the Nutrition Research Task Force will partner with private and public organizations to accelerate nutrition science with the focus on precision medicine . The ambitious initiative looks to push forward the concept of individualized dietary recommendations to maximize health as well as prevent and combat disease.

"We are thrilled to be recognized by NIH as a pioneer in the field of precision nutrition. We look forward to supporting and participating in the ongoing research effort toward new discoveries," said Lihi Segal, CEO and founder of DayTwo.

Metabolic disease (diabetes, prediabetes, clinical obesity and NASH) impacts almost 3/4 of U.S. adults and costs the U.S. economy almost $700 billion a year. In the era of COVID-19, people with diabetes rank first and second at risk for hospitalizations and death if they contract the disease. Poor nutrition is a root cause of metabolic disease and according to the American Diabetes Association, food choices are the greatest stressor and have the greatest impact on daily life for people with diabetes.

DayTwo was founded as a result of a clinical trial published in Cell in 2015 entitled, "Personalized Nutrition by Prediction of Glycemic Responses." A follow-up clinical trial was published in the Journal of the American Medical Association in 2019 entitled, "Assessment of a Personalized Approach to Predicting Postprandial Glycemic Responses to Food." Both studies demonstrated that people respond differently to the same food, and the personalized response can be predicted using machine learning algorithms based on high resolution, gut microbiome profiling and additional clinical and personal parameters.

About DayTwo

DayTwo is the only precision nutrition solution that enables a path to remission for metabolic disease. DayTwo's telehealth-centric, high touch / high tech solution employs machine learning algorithms based high resolution gut microbiome profiling and additional clinical and personal parameters, a care team of Certified Diabetes Care and Educational Specialists / Registered Dietitian Nutritionists skilled in behavioral coaching and a digital app to achieve outcomes. DayTwo offers up to 100% fees at risk for its solution.

