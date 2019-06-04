dayzz Integrates With Garmin Wearable Devices to Personalize Sleep Training Programs, Improving Athletes' Sleep and Performance

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative corporate sleep provider dayzz announced today its integration with Garmin wearable devices, to provide personalized sleep training plans based on users' own sleep data, helping improve overall quantity and quality of sleep.

This integration will provide Garmin users with actionable recommendations to improve their sleep. Getting enough quality sleep plays an important part in every runner's routine, helping them stay in peak physical and mental condition. Studies show that both sleep quantity and quality enhance athletic performance and success, and that improved sleep habits may also decrease injury and illness.

Users' sleep data will automatically sync with the dayzz app, updating their personal in-app sleep tracker with information such as what time they went to bed, how long it took them to fall asleep, how many times they woke up throughout the night and other factors that affect their sleep. The sleep tracker will instinctively update every day based on the previous night, which will save users time and mitigate possible inaccuracies due to human error.

"We are excited to be working with Garmin, and believe that this integration is an important step forward in providing value to the market, targeting runners and athletes," said Amir Inditzky, CEO of dayzz. "Sleep is a core pillar of health, affecting almost every tissue in our systems. While we sleep, our body renews and resets in order to function properly the next day. This is especially important for athletes to repair and restore their muscles. Garmin users will receive personalized guidance based on their sleep data in order to improve their performance through healthy sleep routines."

About dayzz

dayzz is an innovative corporate sleep solution, providing personalized sleep training plans to employees across the US. Based on big data analysis, dayzz offers its mobile app to US employers as a way to increase productivity for their employees, enhance performance and wellbeing, optimize usage of the healthcare system, and reduce costs by allowing for fewer accidents and days off work. The company was established in 2017 by Maabarot Products, leading Israeli nutrition and health product developer, manufacturer and marketer, and is led by an experienced team in the fields of business, technology and clinical treatment. For more information, visit https://dayzz.com.

Media Contact

Yael Hart

GK for dayzz

yael@gkpr.com

+972-53-335-9896

SOURCE dayzz live well

Related Links

https://dayzz.com

