Daz 3D Launches Plugins and Native File Formats to Utilize Daz Content in Other 3D Softwares

SALT LAKE CITY, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Daz 3D, a 3D digital marketplace and software company, announced the launch of four 3D bridges allowing users to port content from Daz Studio, Daz's free 3D software, into Maya, Blender, Cinema 4D, and 3ds Max. Daz also announced users can now purchase native file formats compatible with these four 3D softwares, so 3D artists can use select content from Daz's marketplace directly in their preferred software.

"This launch is an invaluable resource for 3D artists," said Ty Duperron, COO of Daz 3D. "By releasing select products with multiple file formats, any 3D user can utilize Daz content in their software of choice without having to learn a new program, and artists familiar with Daz can now work between softwares with our content bridges. These new features were important for us as a company to help make the 3D modeling process and our 3D content more accessible."

Daz's unique marketplace allows hundreds of thousands of monthly active users to access high-quality, morph-able and pose-able human models, as well as compatible clothing, vehicles, and environments. As the top 3D character system, with a diverse library of studio quality products, Daz's figures are used in creative and commercial artwork from hobbyists and full-time designers to game developers and film production designers.

"Daz Studio is my software of choice for character development," said Ron Mendell, a veteran Hollywood production designer that has worked on and used Daz's content and software for many blockbuster films, including the upcoming Top Gun sequel. "If I'm creating an ergonomic prop for a superhero or populating a set model for a pirate siege, using Daz products allows me to move quickly from concept to final presentation all while sharing cad data with other team members throughout the Art Department."

Given the wide and varied use of Daz content, Daz wanted to ensure any 3D artist could utilize Daz's superior content, regardless of their software preference. With this in mind, Daz sought to find a solution so 3D artists could take their 3D library anywhere they create.

The popularity of 3D art and animation has grown steadily year over year but in 2020 new users have grown exponentially as people are at home with more time to explore new creative outlets. As interest in 3D art has surged, Daz has continued to enhance their technological offerings in support of the growth and cultivation of artist communities.

"Our biggest value that inspires all of our work at Daz is to enable creativity so artists and designers can create with ease," said Stephanie O'Farrell, VP of Marketing at Daz 3D. "Whether you're new to 3D or a seasoned artist, 3D modeling should be fun and be the ultimate tool to fully represent your creative vision."

"We've been aware of the growing interest in 3D art and have seen that interest skyrocket in recent months," said Matt Wilburn, President of Daz 3D. "It was important to us that we give both existing Daz users and users of other 3D platforms a more universal way to engage with our software and content."

To learn more about Daz bridges and native file formats visit https://www.daz3d.com/daz-bridge.

About Daz 3D

Daz 3D is a 3D marketplace and free software suite with content that can go anywhere so 3D artists can create their own studio quality 3D renders and animations. Founded in 2000, Daz 3D's digital marketplace offers users tens of thousands of 3D products with over five million inter-compatible 3D assets for Daz Studio and other 3D applications. Daz 3D has created the most artist-friendly digital marketplace, paying nearly $100 million to its global network of contributing artists. Users of Daz Studio create more than 20 million images and animations annually using Daz 3D products. With over 3 million downloads, Daz continues to drive efforts at the forefront of digital identity and expression.

