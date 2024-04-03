Daz 3D Unveils Daz AI Studio with Partner Stability AI

SALT LAKE CITY, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Daz 3D, a global leader in the field of 3D, character creation, and software, announced today the launch of Daz AI Studio. The AI Image Generator is designed to empower artists of all levels to create fine-tuned, stylistic images from text prompts, with the underlying technology powered by Stability AI's cutting-edge model SDXL 1.0.

About Daz AI Studio

Daz AI Studio

Daz AI Studio is an AI-powered image generator that transforms text into fine-tuned visuals in the style of Daz renders. With a user-friendly interface and built-in prompt assist for model refinement, it's an ideal solution for creative people seeking to create visual art without the expertise and hardware requirements typical of 3D rendering applications.

Other AI Image generators are working on producing consistent characters, Daz can solve that and more. Daz AI Studio goes beyond just the characters to include lighting, environments, and more. This allows for predictable results for the user and Daz to move some elements out of the prompt into a graphical user interface to make prompting more intuitive.

Daz is committed to finding ways to make generative AI a positive for all artists. For end users, that means efficiently producing consistent, high-quality results. For professional creators, it means paving the way for them to monetize their work. With that in mind, Daz is working with members of its Published Artist community to expand AI Studio's ability to serve both purposes.

"It's inspiring to see companies like Daz 3D harness the potential of our models to push the boundaries of creativity through the development of artist-centric AI tools", said Scott Trowbridge, VP of Business Development at Stability AI. "We build base models that equip developers like Daz with the tools they need to build and innovate. Daz is a testament to this and we can't wait to see the creativity that emerges from their tool!"

The launch of the AI Image Generator is made possible by the cutting-edge generative AI models by Stability AI, the world's leading open-source generative AI company. Initially, Stability AI's models are used to create and tune our image generator, and the product will be continuously expanded and iterated on.

"We are thrilled to release AI Studio with such great support from Stability AI. Their technical expertise paired with Daz 3D's proprietary data set and tuners make it easier for creators of all skill levels to produce fast, high-quality art - a goal that's core to our purpose," says Jesse Janzer, Vice President of AI Engineering at Daz 3D.

Learn more and get started with Daz AI Studio here.

About Daz3D

Daz 3D is a leading provider of 3D and characters solutions, dedicated to empowering artists and creators worldwide with innovative tools and technologies. We aim to make 3D art easier to create for amateurs and experts alike.

