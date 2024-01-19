Dazed Cannabis Continues Brand Expansion, Officially Opens the First and Only Dispensary in Monson, Massachusetts

MONSON, Mass., Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dazed Cannabis , the Black and Veteran owned cannabis brand leading the legal cannabis revolution has officially opened the first and only dispensary in Monson, Massachusetts. Founded by Keshawn Warner, Rich Rainone and Chris Vianello, Dazed Monson joins the brand's Holyoke, Massachusetts and Union Square, New York City locations.

Dazed Cannabis has taken the cannabis industry by storm with the recent opening of their Dazed Union Square dispensary, while their Holyoke Massachusetts location has become a community mainstay since opening in August 2021. The opening of Dazed Monson marks the beginning of a massive brand expansion with plans for several more dispensaries opening within the next year throughout the Eastern Seaboard. The brand has been featured in INSIDER, Thrillist, Fox NY, Benzinga, NY Post, NBC NY, and constantly has social media buzzing.

Located at 399 Boston Rd W Monson, MA 01057, and open from 8AM-11PM, Dazed is bringing its signature Instagram worthy pink decor, curated playlists, immersive events and more to the community. Every aspect of Dazed has been meticulously designed to invoke happiness and nostalgia while serving top quality cannabis products in an educational and uplifting environment. Simply put, it's a vibe.

Replacing the Magic Lantern strip club, a local icon that shuttered in 2022, Dazed is breathing new life into the neighborhood. The pink Dazed sign has officially replaced the beloved vintage "topless" sign that has illuminated Route 20 since 1969.

"Our mission is to offer a curated selection of the finest cannabis the state has to offer in an uplifting and educational environment that is centered on community," said Keshawn Warner, Co Founder of Dazed Cannabis. "As a brand firmly rooted in nostalgia and experience it's only right that we're ushering in a new era for the Magic Lantern, where many good times were had. We're thrilled to be passing on the torch and serving the community in a new way."

CLICK HERE to see images of Dazed Monson.

You can learn more about Dazed at Dazed.fun and on Instagram @DazedCanna .

