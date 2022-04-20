DAZN GROUP ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH PRAGMATIC GROUP TO LAUNCH NEW BETTING PRODUCT, DAZN BET

Marking an expansion into wider sports entertainment, DAZN Group today announces an exclusive multi-year partnership with Pragmatic Solutions and Pragmatic Play ("Pragmatic Group") to launch a next generation betting product for sports fans.

Under the agreement, a new group of companies has been established to operate a betting service under the DAZN BET brand.

This historic deal signals the future of the casual betting landscape. Over the next few years, it will see the development of the world's first service that combines OTT live sports viewing and betting, creating a more engaging and interactive experience for fans.

DAZN is changing the way people enjoy sport. Through this strategic partnership and others, the DAZN platform will become the first truly immersive sports entertainment ecosystem in which fans can watch live and non-live content, consume news and highlights, socialise, and bet.

LONDON, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DAZN Group, the leading sports entertainment business, today announces a strategic partnership with Pragmatic Group to develop a refreshed betting product for sports fans.

Pragmatic Group, a leading platform technology and content provider for the betting and gaming industry, was chosen by DAZN for its innovative and entrepreneurial spirit.

Under this exclusive, multi-year agreement, a new business headquartered in Gibraltar will launch and operate a new betting service under the DAZN BET brand.

DAZN BET will leverage the DAZN customer base and brand under a licensing agreement with DAZN Group. Pragmatic Group will supply the underlying platform and content and be responsible for the ongoing product development.

Responding to what DAZN customers say they want and the trend towards recreational in-play betting, over the next few years the partnership will develop a fun, convenient, and integrated experience for casual bettors to enjoy alongside DAZN's live sports streaming. There will be both play for fun and play for money products.

Shay Segev, CEO of DAZN Group, said, "The convergence of sports media and betting is the future. This historic partnership brings together the leading sports media company and a technology partner who is committed to developing innovative experiences for fans. It underscores DAZN's commitment to revitalise the sports viewing experience by offering a broader spectrum of digital entertainment for fans."

Ashley Lang, CEO of Pragmatic Solutions, said, "It's an honour for us to partner with DAZN. We know that fans want more integrated, immersive, and interactive experiences, and through our exclusive partnership with DAZN, we can deliver this".

DAZN BET is expected to soft launch a beta product to coincide with the start of the new football season.

