DAZN TO LIVE STREAM GRIND SESSION WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS, SHOWCASING ELITE HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL TALENT GLOBALLY

Snap Named Presenting Sponsor of Grind Session World Championships

Top Men's and Women's Teams Compete March 21–22 in Owensboro, Kentucky

NEW YORK, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GSE Worldwide (GSE) and Grind Session, the premier winter circuit for elite high school basketball, today announced that DAZN, the world's leading sports streaming platform, will live stream the Grind Session World Championships presented by Snap on March 21–22 from the Owensboro Sportscenter in Owensboro, Kentucky. As presenting sponsor, Snap will be integrated across the event and broadcast, further elevating the championship experience for athletes and fans.

All games will be available globally for free on DAZN, offering unprecedented access to one of the premier showcases of elite high school basketball talent. The broadcast marks a significant expansion of Grind Session's global media distribution.

The Grind Session World Championships presented by Snap will feature the top men's and women's teams from across the Grind Session circuit, culminating in the Final Four and championship matchups across both divisions.

Broadcast Schedule (All Times ET):

Saturday, March 21

3:45 PM – Women's Final Four, Game 1

5:30 PM – Men's Semifinal: #1 Prolific Prep vs. #5 DME Academy

7:15 PM – Women's Final Four, Game 2

9:00 PM – Men's Semifinal: #2 Southeastern Prep vs. #6 Academy of Central Florida

Sunday, March 22

3:30 PM – Women's World Championship Final

6:00 PM – Men's World Championship Final

"The partnership with DAZN marks a major milestone for Grind Session and for the continued growth of elite high school basketball," said Scott Waldrop, Co-Founder, Owner & CEO of Grind Session. "The level of talent competing this weekend is exceptional, and this global platform allows fans everywhere to experience it in real time."

The championships will showcase some of the top-ranked prep programs in the country, including Prolific Prep and Southeastern Prep on the men's side, alongside top women's programs including No. 1 seed Fort Erie, No. 2 seed DME Academy, and No. 3 seed Legion Prep. Several of the sport's top-ranked prospects and future collegiate stars will take the floor throughout the weekend.

Grind Session continues to establish itself as a premier pipeline for elite basketball talent, with the league producing more McDonald's All-Americans than any other high school circuit and consistently developing athletes who advance to the collegiate and professional levels.

"Grind Session continues to be one of the most important platforms for emerging basketball talent and a powerful platform for brands to authentically connect with the next generation of the game," said Eric Liebler, President of Brand Consulting at GSE Worldwide. "Bringing the World Championships to DAZN creates a global stage for these athletes and continues to expand the reach of the game to audiences worldwide."

Fans can stream all games live by registering for a free account at www.dazn.com and accessing via the DAZN app, across smart TVs, mobile devices, tablets, gaming consoles, and desktop.

About GSE Worldwide

GSE Worldwide is a next generation sports and entertainment company representing many of the world's most dynamic athletes, personalities, and brands. The company operates across talent representation, events, and brand consulting, offering a full spectrum of services that connect talent, brands, and audiences on a global scale.

With more than 275 clients under management, GSE's talent division represents many of the world's most recognized names in sports, media, culinary, and lifestyle. Backed by a fully integrated events platform, GSE delivers owned events, experiential activations, and premium hospitality experiences that engage audiences worldwide. Through its brand consulting division, blue-chip partners turn to GSE as both a strategic advisor and execution partner – guiding investment decisions and delivering the talent, events, and activations that drive real-world impact.

Headquartered in New York, GSE operates globally across North America, Europe, and Latin America.

About Grind Session

Twelve years after its founding, Grind Session is widely recognized by the NBA, FIBA, NCAA Colleges and Universities, and other organizations as the preeminent preparatory elite high school basketball league, showcasing the top global young men's and women's basketball players and their teams. To date, over 4,000 Grind Session Alumni received college athletic basketball scholarships, resulting in over 100 of such Grind Session Alumni having played in the NBA with more than 300 other Grind Session Alumni having played professional basketball internationally.

At its core, Grind Session is a reflection of the faith based family values and vision of its co-founders, who designed the platform to build relationships with its players, their families and teams, emphasizing high level competition, with education and academic preparation, coupled with counseling, social-emotional and other character development skill sets that are necessary for these young athletes to succeed, both on and off the basketball court. It has been and continues to be the Grind Session's goal and intent to positively impact the lives of young men and women into adulthood, as well as their families and communities, and to coach them for life.

SOURCE GSE Worldwide