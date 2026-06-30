Dazos SamurAI to change the way behavioral health pros make decisions

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dazos has launched SamurAI, an AI-native product line built on top of the Dazos CRM, to give behavioral health operators instant answers and insight into to any question about admissions, referral conversion, revenue metrics and more by tapping the data they already have as the single source of truth in Dazos.

SamurAI consists of: Sensei, an AI chatbot that makes the Dazos CRM agentic; Katana, an AI engine that summarizes every complex record (think leads, opportunities, VOBs, PAA, Referral Sources, etc.) in the Dazos CRM to expedite decision-making; and Dojo, an AI-native dashboard that surfaces and connects data from multiple systems like census trends, expected daily revenue and admissions performance to serve up insights for owner-operators to care for clients and run their facilities.

SamurAI solves some big challenges for operators. Operators, CFOs, admissions directors, and other staff drowning in data now have a way to instantly research, distill, and present answers in one place so they can take action. Second, while AI offerings are ubiquitous, only the Dazos CRM includes AI built to recognize, for example, what a PAA flag means or how to read an admissions funnel.

"Owner-operators have rarely asked, 'Does my organization have the data?' The struggle has been efficiently finding the data and analyzing it in time to make an informed decision," said David Farache, CEO at Dazos. "SamurAI closes that gap right in the Dazos CRM. No new platform, no workflow changes. Just more from the system that over 1,500 facilities already run."

Unlike CRMs with generic AI tools that require expensive customization or have no knowledge of behavioral health workflows, SamurAI has learned the terminology, workflows, and decision points to help behavioral health operators and staff when they need answers. For instance, a CFO can turn to Sensei for questions about payer performance, or a business development manager could ask which referral source produced the most admissions last month. An admissions director might prompt Katana to generate an AI summary of a long VOB to quickly decide whether to admit a client. An owner-operator can access Dojo to analyze data across multiple systems for admissions trends like ADR, census progression, missed call impacts, and more.

An agentic behavioral health CRM like Dazos serves up the answers and analysis that staff need between static reports. Owners can use a hub to monitor daily operational trends and catch issues as they arise. If an admissions rep is talking to a potential client about VOB or a CFO is checking census before meeting with her board, each person can turn to SamurAI for a quick response. Staff no longer have to spend time creating reports or reading through 6 months of notes to answer quick questions and admit patients.

"And we're just getting started," says Farache. "AI-Native solutions like Dazos are changing the way behavioral health organizations operate, and more innovation is on the way."

About Dazos

Founded in 2021, Dazos is the market-leading behavioral health revenue growth platform helping more than 1,500 addiction treatment and mental health facilities. Dazos's software and technology, designed by behavioral health leaders, accelerates admissions, recovers lost revenue, and streamlines operations for facility executives and staff. To learn more or request a demonstration, visit dazos.com/demo.

Contact: Bill Perry, [email protected]

SOURCE Dazos