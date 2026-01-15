For behavioral health pros, Dazos' new iCampaign software automates email, SMS marketing programs to boost revenue

BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dazos has launched its iCampaign software to help treatment centers and behavioral health facilities automate marketing programs that focus on high-performing referral sources, engage alumni, and pinpoint the number of admissions and amount of revenue stemming from email and SMS campaigns.

"We provide the only CRM designed for behavioral health providers to increase admissions and recover lost revenue," said David Farache, co-founder and CEO of Dazos. "Our iCampaign software connects to our CRM, so CMOs and directors of marketing can automate effective texts and emails that truly keep mental health pros in touch with potential clients, alumni, and the doctors, therapists, and community partners who refer clients needing care."

Because iCampaign focuses on addiction treatment programs and mental health providers, the software's tools easily construct messages to meet the goals of behavioral health CEOs: Provide clients with top-level care, increase admissions, and maximize revenue.

"We're initiating daily check-ins and customizing communications to thousands of our alumni with iCampaign," said Matt Beckwith, COO for PUR, a provider of mental health services and addiction and substance abuse programs. "Staff with no computer experience can learn iCampaign in a morning."

According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, rates of relapse range from 40 to 60 percent for people treated for substance abuse.

"Relapse is an unfortunate reality, but iCampaign's tools keep us in closer contact with our alumni, and we've seen a 25% increase in the number of alumni we are able to help get back into our care who might have otherwise gone somewhere else or worse, gotten no help," added Beckwith.

Individual facilities and multi-state behavioral health organizations can use iCampaign as a standalone tool or integrate it with Dazos' CRM, custom-made for behavioral health. Marketers and admissions directors can tap iCampaign to:

automatically segment and direct emails and texts that start and maintain a meaningful dialogue with former and potential clients,





save time following up with contacts and vetting lists, and





create content from any of 75 templates, including accreditation announcements, recovery anniversary emails, and many more not included in standard SMS and email platforms.

Treatment center marketers do not need design skills to be effective with iCampaign. The software's drag-and-drop editing tools give marketers and staff a simple way to create high-impact emails and texts in minutes. Marketers can quickly learn to use the tools in iCampaign to direct "hyper-targeted" messages that increase engagement. This, in turn, boosts admissions.

"Whether you're a small clinic looking to grow beyond manual processes and spreadsheets or a large organization that needs to manage multiple locations from a single platform, iCampaign gives you the behavioral-health-specific tools to reach admissions and revenue goals," added Farache.

About Dazos

Founded in 2018, Dazos is the market-leading behavioral health revenue growth platform helping more than 1,500 addiction treatment and mental health facilities. Dazos's software and technology, designed by behavioral health leaders, accelerates admissions, recovers lost revenue, and streamlines operations for facility executives and staff. Learn more at https://dazos.com/

