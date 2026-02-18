RVK AI and Dazos automate behavioral health admissions, marketing, billing

BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dazos has entered a technology partnership with Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based RVK AI, a provider of behavioral health AI call center solutions, to offer advanced AI Agents within the Dazos CRM, enabling behavioral health facility owner-operators to capture every inquiry, streamline intake workflows, and recover lost revenue across admissions, marketing, and billing.

"Unlike generic AI tools, our AI Agents have trained on more than 200,000 real behavioral health admissions calls," said Craig Thomas, Managing Director for RVK AI. "Embedding our AI Agents within the Dazos CRM will be the first time behavioral health owner-operators can handle an unlimited number of concurrent calls around the clock. Our AI agents qualify callers in real time, automate insurance verification, conduct structured clinical pre-screening, and optimize the entire front-end admissions process."

"Every behavioral health facility has missed expensive after-hours calls, experienced time-intensive pre-assessments, and lost leads that impact revenue," said David Farache, co-founder and CEO of Dazos. "AI Agents within the Dazos CRM will knock down these roadblocks and provide owner-operators with solutions to these difficult challenges."

Before developing their respective software solutions, the Dazos and RVK AI founders ran multi-state behavioral health operations. They created RVK AI's AI Agents and Dazos CRM to solve their behavioral health facilities' challenges with operations and staffing. This is why RVK AI's AI Agents include HIPAA-compliant safeguards, transparent disclosures, and humans overseeing them. The result: Treatment centers can grow without compromising their quality of care.

What this Delivers to Behavioral Health Organizations

Every missed call can mean up to $50,000 in lost revenue (i.e., average per-episode reimbursement). Every Pre-admission assessment that takes 20-45 minutes can cost $50 an hour. The traditional solutions tapped by behavioral health facilities range from answering services to on-call staff. The former is impersonal and offers no clinical screening, and the latter leads to inconsistent quality and burnout. The result of these inadequate solutions is often the same: the patient goes somewhere else.

Through the partnership announced today, Dazos CRM users will have access to AI agents for admissions, pre-assessment, and lead follow-ups. With the AI Agents, facilities will be able to avoid any missed calls and automate pre-admissions assessments, freeing up their Admissions Reps time for what really matters: bringing patients in. Marketing staff can tap AI Agents in Dazos CRM to reconnect with potential clients through compliant, personalized outreach. This turns sunk marketing costs into admissions. And every action taken by the AI Agents lands in the Dazos dashboard and CRM, so owner-operators and staff know the status of leads, staffing needs, marketing ROI, and lost revenue minute by minute.

"These are solutions built by behavioral health facility owner-operators for owner-operators," Farache added. "That's why we know they'll work like no other solution on the market."

About Dazos

Founded in 2021, Dazos is the market-leading behavioral health revenue growth platform helping more than 1,500 addiction treatment and mental health facilities. Dazos's software and technology, designed by behavioral health leaders, accelerates admissions, recovers lost revenue, and streamlines operations for facility executives and staff. Learn more at https://dazos.com/

