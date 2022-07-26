DazPak Flexible Packaging, an H.I.G. Capital Portfolio Company, Appoints James Rooney as New Chief Executive Officer

ATLANTA, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dazpak Flexible Packaging ("Dazpak" or the "Company"), a leading flexible packaging company, announced today that James Rooney has assumed the role of Chief Executive Officer.

Rooney brings more than 15 years of manufacturing and packaging experience to Dazpak, previously serving as Managing Director at ALPLA Group and having held various leadership positions with Owens Illinois and Amcor. As CEO, Rooney will continue the focus on building upon the Company's high touch, customer centric approach and commitment to its growing employee base.

James Rooney

"I am excited to become a part of the Dazpak family," said Rooney. "I'm extremely impressed by the quality of the Company's people, integrated offering of flexible packaging solutions and long-tenured customer relationships. I look forward to driving future growth opportunities while building upon the well-established Dazpak platform."

"James is the ideal person to lead this business," said Ryan Kaplan, Managing Director at H.I.G. Capital. "He is a thought leader in the packaging industry and has deep expertise in our business and customers. His vision and leadership will be instrumental in positioning Dazpak for even greater success."

"I have no doubt James will be an extraordinary leader for the next phase of Dazpak's growth" said Adrian Backer, Dazpak's Executive Vice President. "We've been impressed with his proven track record of leading packaging organizations. He is a world-class leader and we're excited to welcome him to Dazpak."

About DazPak Flexible Packaging

DazPak is a flexible packaging company that prints and converts a full spectrum of flexible packaging solutions for the food & beverage, health & beauty, pet food, pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and agricultural markets. Products include printed laminated roll stock, stand-up zipper pouches, stick packs and sachets, shrink sleeves, pressure sensitive labels, unprinted roll stock, pouches, bags and more. For more information visit: dazpak.com





