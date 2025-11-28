DB Group Expands Global Fintech Ecosystem with New Features, Awards, and Products

MAHE, Seychelles, Nov. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DB Group Holding Limited , a UAE-headquartered financial services firm, announces a series of major developments across its fintech portfolio, including DB Investing, DB Pay, and the newly launched DBI Prime. Together, these advancements reflect the Group's strategy to unify trading, payments, and institutional solutions under one agile, user-focused ecosystem.

DB Investing: Smart Tools, Global Growth

DB Investing continues its rapid global expansion with new features such as the Acuity AI Research Terminal and the Instant Trade button built to equip everyday traders with data-driven decisions and faster execution. The company now offers over 20,000 financial instruments, crypto integration, and award-winning customer experience. Recent achievements include four international awards, and upcoming office launches in Oman and Saudi Arabia in Q1 2026.

"We're not just scaling. We're solving real user problems," said Gennaro Lanza , CEO. "And we'll keep doing that with precision and purpose."

DB Pay: Borderless Payments for a New Era

DB Pay offers global digital accounts for freelancers, SMEs, and remote-first teams. With instant IBAN accounts, multi-currency management, and upcoming crypto exchange functionality, DB Pay simplifies global finance with zero-rate surprises and one powerful dashboard. The product is set lo be launched this year and is now in final testing stages.

"DB Pay puts control back in the hands of creators and entrepreneurs," said Lanza. "It's built for the modern user who needs flexibility, speed, and clarity."

Marketing Momentum Accelerates with Strategic Hires and Record Reach

DB Group's marketing department has undergone a strategic expansion with the recent hires of Reno Mindemann as Head of Growth and Karthik Arumugam as Head of Marketing Operations. This renewed leadership has introduced agile systems, data-backed user acquisition, and streamlined brand execution across all regions. As a result, media visibility has skyrocketed, achieving a 10x increase in reach compared to earlier quarters, cementing DB's position as one of the most talked-about fintechs in the region.

"With Reno and Karthik onboard, we've transformed marketing into a growth engine. The 10x spike in media reach isn't just numbers: it's trust, brand power, and market signal that DB is moving faster and smarter than ever."

DBI Prime: Institutional-Grade Infrastructure

DBI Prime is the Group's institutional arm, offering multi-asset liquidity, FIX API trading, and white-label brokerage services for banks, hedge funds, and professional partners. Backed by DB's regulatory licenses and Tier-1 bank integrations, it delivers precision execution on a global scale.

Recognition and What's Next

DB Investing closed the year on a high note with two prestigious accolades: "Best IB & Affiliate Program" at the Affiliate Summit Dubai 2025, and Gennaro Lanza's "Entrepreneur CEO of the Year" at the Burj CEO Awards. These recognitions mark a growing global footprint, honoring both the company's leadership and its bold approach to partner growth. As the company heads into 2026, DB is doubling down on innovation, expansion, and building ecosystems that scale trust.

The company will showcase its fintech vision at the Qatar Finance Expo this December.

About DB Investing

DB Investing , founded in 2018, is a global multi-asset brokerage offering traders and investors access to over 20,000 instruments — including forex, stocks, commodities, metals, ETFs, bonds, and cryptocurrencies — through MT5, proprietary tools, and mobile apps. With offices in Dubai, Seychelles, Cyprus, Nigeria, Malta, and more locations planned, the company combines international reach with localized client support. DB Investing operates under a strong regulatory framework, holding licenses from the SCA (UAE), FSA (Seychelles), FINTRAC (Canada), and the FSC (Mauritius). The firm stands out for its flexible account types, competitive trading conditions, advanced technology (including social trading and FIX API), 24/7 multilingual support, zero-fee deposits and withdrawals, Tier-1 liquidity partners, and a commitment to innovation, reliability, and performance.

