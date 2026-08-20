DB HiTek to Make Debut at electronica India 2026, Targeting Growth in Indian Market

Participating in South Asia's leading electronics trade show in Bengaluru, India, September 16–18

Showcasing power semiconductor process technologies including BCD, SiC and GaN while seeking new customers among local fabless companies

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DB HiTek, Korea's leading 8-inch pure-play foundry, announced that it will participate in electronica India 2026, taking place September 16–18 (local time) in Bengaluru, India. The company aims to strengthen engagement with local customers and expand its presence in the Indian market.

electronica India, held in Bengaluru—India's "Silicon Valley"—is South Asia's premier trade fair covering electronic components, systems, applications, and related solutions. At the event, DB HiTek will showcase its key process technologies, including its flagship BCD (Bipolar-CMOS-DMOS) process, alongside next-generation SiC (silicon carbide) and GaN (gallium nitride) power semiconductors. The company will also look to develop new business with local fabless companies.

Driven by strong government policy support and active investment, India's semiconductor ecosystem is expanding rapidly. Local companies that have built their businesses around chip design services are expanding into the development of their own semiconductor products, a trend expected to increase demand for foundry services. In response to these market dynamics, DB HiTek has been strengthening collaboration with Indian fabless firms and plans to use the exhibition to broaden its engagement with potential customers.

At the exhibition, DB HiTek will focus on its power semiconductor process technologies, an area in which it has established a competitive edge. Its flagship BCD process has reached cumulative wafer shipments of 9 million, and the company is drawing on its extensive volume-production experience and process expertise to expand into high-value applications in the automotive and industrial sectors.

In next-generation power semiconductors, DB HiTek will present its progress in developing SiC and GaN processes and its roadmap for volume production. The company recently completed process qualification for its 1,200V SiC MOSFET and plans to complete qualification for its 650V GaN process by December this year. Product performance evaluations using these processes are currently underway with strategic customers.

In addition, DB HiTek will showcase various specialized process technologies—including X-ray, global shutter, SPAD (single photon avalanche diode), and other specialty CIS technologies, as well as mixed-signal/RF processes—to further expand its customer base in the region.

A DB HiTek official said, "India is a market where the rapid growth of local fabless companies and the semiconductor ecosystem is creating new business opportunities," adding, "Through our participation in electronica India, we aim to strengthen our engagement with local customers and continue identifying new business opportunities based on our strengths in power semiconductors and specialty processes."