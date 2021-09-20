DB Holdings Seeks New Franchise Operators for Existing Shops in Top Tier Markets

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DB Holdings Shops, LLC ("DBH"), WellBiz Brands, Inc's largest franchisee, announced today it's exploring options to sell certain top tier markets of its existing shops. The global franchise rights for the Drybar brand were recently acquired by WellBiz Brands, Inc., a franchise expert in scaling personal service brands. DBH is looking for franchise operators in their New York City, Chicago, Washington D.C., and Boston markets, as well as others.

Founded in 2010 by Alli Webb, Drybar brand's philosophy is simple – No Cuts. No Color. Just Blowouts. The brand is known not only for the amazing blowout, but also for the happiness and confidence that comes from visiting one of its yellow-branded salons where the client can always count on the best music playlist and their favorite movies playing on the TV. Instead of settling for an expensive blowout at their regular hair salon or an inexpensive and lower-quality option at a discount chain, Drybar shops give clients a better option: a salon-quality blowout in a fun, beautiful environment, all at an amazing price.

"The Drybar brand is truly an industry disruptor, with remarkable customer loyalty and so much runway potential. The power of this franchise model is that it's an Amazon-proof, membership-based business that women love," said WellBiz Brands Chief Executive Officer, Jeremy Morgan. "With the momentum already behind this consumer-loved brand, and WellBiz Brands' expertise in personal services, becoming a Drybar shop franchise operator in a top tier market is an amazing business opportunity."

Typically between the ages of 35 to 55, most Drybar clients initially come in before an event — a wedding, job interview or gala — and enjoy it so much, they end up building it into their weekly routines. The business model is built on Drybar's unique Barfly Membership Program which offers the potential for recurring revenue. Additionally, Drybar's branded products are sold in all Drybar shops, as well as Nordstrom and Sephora, helping give the brand national recognition. The recent acquisition by WellBiz Brands helps ensure franchisees are supported throughout every step of the franchise process, including assistance with site selection, lease negotiation, pre-opening, operations and marketing support.

Drybar is a registered trademark of Helen of Troy Limited and used by DB Franchise, LLC under license.

About WellBiz Brands, Inc.

WellBiz Brands, Inc. is the manager of five beauty and wellness franchise brands: Drybar® , Amazing Lash Studio® , LunchboxWax®, Elements Massage® and Fitness Together®. Headquartered in Englewood, Colorado, WellBiz Brands, has more than 800 combined U.S. locations across their five brands. Through the WellBiz Brands support center staff, the brands strive to uphold these core values: fun, ownership, respect, passion, and integrity. All five brands offer unique franchise opportunities for entrepreneurs from all walks of life and various investment levels, with a fresh focus on recurring revenue models. For more information about WellBiz Brands and franchise opportunities, visit WellBizBrands.com .

