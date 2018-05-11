DB Networks Announces Company Name Change to DB CyberTech

SAN DIEGO, May 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- DB CyberTech, a pioneer in machine learning based predictive database data loss prevention, today announced their name change from DB Networks to DB CyberTech to better align with their strategy and technologies in cyber security. DB CyberTech is addressing a critical gap of current enterprise DLP security products – preventing database data loss before it happens.

DB CyberTech offers a completely new paradigm for DLP and will ultimately eliminate dwell time while ensuring the integrity of mission critical data. Enterprises can now proactively respond to threats for potential data loss before their data is stolen or modified rather than reacting months after the incident in an attempt to determine how much of their data was stolen.

"Our strategy and product portfolio continues to be focused on enterprise security software and we felt it necessary for our name reflect this," said Brett Helm, Chairman and CEO of DB CyberTech. "DB CyberTech is unique for our predictive database data loss prevention. Rather than only analyzing response data we use machine learning to analyze what's being requested to accurately predict potential database threats."

DB CyberTech (formally DB Networks) innovates predictive database data loss prevention products. Its customers include the world's largest financial institutions, healthcare providers, manufacturers, and governments. DB CyberTech technology non-intrusively assesses database infrastructures through deep protocol extraction, machine learning, and behavioral analysis. Customers gain insights by discovering information assets such as all active databases, identifying tables being accessed, and mapping the specific applications accessing the databases. In addition, machine learning technology immediately pinpoints insider threats and database attacks. DB CyberTech is a privately held company headquartered in San Diego, Calif. For more information, call (800) 598-0450 or visit the company's website at http://www.dbcybertech.com/

