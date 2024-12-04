DB Schenker Canada Consolidated LTL Solutions for Seamless Cross-Border Shipping

DB Schenker rebrands Canada Made Easy service to Canada Consolidated LTL Solutions.

MIAMI, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DB Schenker, a global logistics leader with over 150 years of industry experience, offers its comprehensive Canada Consolidated LTL Solutions. This service provides businesses with a robust logistics infrastructure for efficient cross-border shipping and market expansion in North America.

Simplify your cross-border shipping with DB SCHENKER's Canada Consolidated LTL Solutions, where we transform multiple shipments into one streamlined process. Save on average 10-15% through our efficient consolidation services while enjoying seamless customs clearance and reliable final-mile delivery - because at DB SCHENKER, we make logistics simple so you can focus on what matters most to your business.

As companies strive to expand their customer base and market share, penetrating new markets has become a key strategy. DB Schenker's innovative solution provides businesses with a robust logistics infrastructure and footprint to operate efficiently within Canada, while offering unmatched savings and reliability.

DB Schenker's Canada Consolidated LTL Solutions delivers all-encompassing logistics services. This integrated approach simplifies cargo movement to Canada by synchronizing supply chains and maintaining control of the entire shipment flow from origin to destination.

"We strategically placed origin terminals in the U.S. where, based on our customers' needs, we pick up freight from multiple companies, consolidate it, and send one consolidated line haul across the U.S.-Canadian border," said Rob Segsworth, Vice President/Head of Land, Canada at DB Schenker.

This consolidation and zone-skipping model offers businesses direct savings of 10-15% on average, compared to traditional LTL shipping. Additionally, it reduces administrative hassle by combining multiple shipments into a single customs entry.

"Instead of shipping 20 small orders to Canada, we consolidate them into one shipment and process it as a single customs entry," added Segsworth.

DB Schenker Canada also leads the industry in freight security with a claims rate of just 0.08%, compared to the industry average of 1%. By minimizing shipment touches, this solution significantly reduces damage and returns, ensuring products reach shelves faster while eliminating hidden costs tied to lost sales opportunities.

With over 70 years of experience in cross-border shipping, DB Schenker continues to set the standard for reliable, efficient, and hassle-free logistics solutions.

For more information on DB Schenker's Canada Consolidated LTL Solutions and cross-border capabilities, please visit DBSchenker.com.

About DB Schenker Americas

DB Schenker is one of the largest Integrated Logistics Service Providers in the Americas with more than 10,000 employees in 123 locations providing over 27 million sq. ft. of distribution operations to its clients. DB Schenker's Americas presence includes Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Guatemala, Mexico, Panama, Peru, the United States, and Venezuela. DB Schenker offers land transport and air and ocean freight, as well as comprehensive logistics solutions and global supply chain management services from a single source. With integrated partners across the Americas, DB Schenker provides the best combination of intimate local practices, knowledge, and global capabilities.

About DB Schenker

With around 76,600 employees at more than 1,850 locations in over 130 countries, DB Schenker is one of the world's leading logistics service providers. The company operates land, air, and ocean transportation services, and it also offers comprehensive logistics and global supply chain management solutions from a single source. Aiming for a sustainable future of the logistics industry, DB Schenker continuously invests in innovative transport solutions, renewable energies, and low-emission products for its customers.

