DBA adds second top-ranked health system, Michigan Medicine, to client roster

DETROIT, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Academic medical centers have been a long-standing focus area for independent ad agency Daniel Brian Advertising; the recent addition of the Michigan Medicine means DBA now represents two of the top-ranked U.S. hospitals.

Last month, DBA was named advertising agency of record for Michigan Medicine, the health system, medical school, research community and business entities of the University of Michigan. Michigan Medicine is ranked as the top five U.S. hospital system, according to the most recent U.S. News & World Report Honor Roll of Best Hospitals.

Michigan Medicine seeks increased market awareness for its nationally ranked, top-tier status as a health system and medical group, its research authority, and its academic leadership. DBA's work includes strategy and tactics in areas such as brand consulting, creative ideation, media planning and buying, and analytics.

DBA also represents the top-ranked Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Mo. as agency of record. Barnes-Jewish Hospital is another academic medical center of excellence included in the U.S. News & World Report Honor Roll rankings. Barnes-Jewish is listed 11th in the Best Hospitals report.

Daniel Cobb, DBA CEO, said the agency is honored to tell the story of U-M's groundbreaking work and future plans, and is also proud of its many years of impactful healthcare client work.

"What's fascinating about these accounts is that they are so much more than brand messaging for care delivery," he said. "This is a three-part mission..care delivery, research, and teaching."

DBA has decades of experience serving health care and academic health care clients around the country. Others include: The University of Illinois Hospital and Health Sciences (Chicago); Valley Children's Hospital (Madera, Calif.); Cincinnati Children's Hospital (Cincinnati, Ohio); Mercy Medical Center (Des Moines, Iowa); and Henry Ford Health System (Detroit.)

DBA is an independently owned full-service ad agency with offices in suburban Detroit (Rochester). Initial projects produced by DBA for Michigan Medicine have focused on award rankings, pediatrics care and brand alignment work.

Working with top-tier hospitals, academic groups, and others who are working to advance care for chronic disease management or innovate in specialty fields of medicine is especially rewarding, Cobb said.

"To be able to work with such premier organizations, it's an honor," he said. "They are really setting standards across the nation."

For more information on DBA, visit danielbrian.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Jennette Smith

On behalf of DBA

Mort Crim Communications Inc.

586.292.2905 or 313.481.4714

jsmith@mccicorp.com

SOURCE Daniel Brian Advertising

Related Links

http://danielbrian.com

