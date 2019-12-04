DBA wins Gold eHealthcare Award for Amazon Alexa innovation with HFHS

DETROIT, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In a continued effort to put the patient experience first, independent ad agency Daniel Brian Advertising, along with Henry Ford Health System, was awarded the Gold eHealthcare Award for Best Interactive at the Healthcare Internet Conference.

With the success of the HFHS Get Care Now App, DBA and HFHS continued its collaboration with launching voice commands through Amazon Alexa. With this skill in place, patients have the opportunity to check, for example, Henry Ford ER walk-in or urgent care facility wait times by asking, "Alexa, ask Henry Ford Health for the closest Walk-In Clinic location." Patients can also deploy other relevant Alexa search commands.

The Healthcare Internet Conference was held November 4-6 in Orlando, Fla.

According to DBA CEO Daniel Cobb, consumers now expect the marketing of their healthcare to be as seamless as the care they receive.

"Marketing is becoming the medicine," said Daniel Cobb, DBA CEO. "The lines between medicine and marketing have blurred so much, you can't distinguish it. That is why we use it as a medical triage tool."

To continue to build off this trend, DBA plans to launch a Google Home extension for HFHS in the near future.

The eHealthcare Awards recognizes the very best websites and digital communications from a broad spectrum of healthcare organizations.

DBA has decades of experience serving health care and academic health care clients around the country. Others include: University of Michigan Health System (Ann Arbor, Mich.); The University of Illinois Hospital and Health Sciences (Chicago); Valley Children's Hospital (Madera, Calif.); Cincinnati Children's Hospital (Cincinnati, Ohio); and Mercy Medical Center (Des Moines, Iowa.)

