DBA Wins Three Michigan Emmy Awards for Consumers Energy Spots

DETROIT, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Daniel Brian Advertising won three Emmy Awards last week for the agency's work on behalf of Consumers Energy and the "People, Planet, Prosperity" campaign that promotes sustainable business practices and green energy.

Jackson, Mich.-based Consumers sought to raise awareness of its triple bottom line focus in the spots that rolled out in fall 2018. DBA, an independently owned full-service ad agency with offices in suburban Detroit (Rochester, Mich), produced the commercials.

"People, Planet, Prosperity" won a Michigan Emmy for Best Commercial Campaign.

Two Emmy Awards (Best Director, Best Writer) also went to "Hard Hat," a spot that tells Consumers CEO Patti Poppe's personal story from girlhood early career aspirations to the current day – but through the eyes of her father, a longtime Consumers employee. Poppe came to work at Consumers Energy in 2011 and took over as President and CEO in 2016. Their story is a representation of the Consumers Energy "family" and the generations of Michigan residents who have dedicated their careers to serving their friends and neighbors.

"Our agency, and our clients, are fiercely passionate about storytelling, about looking for ways for remarkable brands to tell their stories with emotion and data," said Daniel Cobb, DBA CEO. "We're so proud of the finished work and the ways these spots tell the story of serving customers, employees and the environment."

Honorees on the Emmy Awards, hosted by the Michigan Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences on June 15, included: Saudia Santure (client); Rebecca Domingo (client); Christian Stoehr, Corey Brent, George Maranville, and John Lewis (DBA.)

