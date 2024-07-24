DBE Systems, powered by dancker welcomes new Vice President of Sales to elevate integrated technology solutions

BALTIMORE, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DBE Systems, an integrated technology contractor specializing in innovative technology solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Nick Mitchell as Vice President of Sales. DBE Systems, which joined forces with dancker—an almost 200-year-old interiors solutions firm—in 2023, is committed to enhancing its ability to deliver comprehensive architectural, furniture, technology, and logistics solutions to corporate, government, education, healthcare, and lifestyle facilities.

Nick Mitchell, Vice President of Sales at DBE Systems has joined integrated technology contractor powered by dancker, a nearly 200-year old commercial interiors solutions provider.

Nick Mitchell brings 20 years of experience in developing and delivering cutting-edge technology solutions. His career journey spans from software verification testing at Sony Ericsson Mobile Communications to leadership roles in design engineering and management at various AV integrators. Most recently, he led the sales engineering and support processes at Diversified.

Kevin Klier, President of Growth Ventures at dancker, expressed his enthusiasm for Mitchell joining the DBE Systems team. "dancker's mission is to be a leading interiors integrator that supports our clients with fully integrated interior solutions from specialty construction to logistics and furniture to integrated technology. Nick Mitchell recognizes the unique model we've created and how with the addition of DBE Systems, we have a strong foundation for continued growth and innovation," said Klier. In his new role, Mitchell will focus on growing and developing the DBE Systems team while enhancing our processes and overall offerings.

"The integrator model at dancker and DBE Systems is appealing because it allows us to design, build, and support every aspect of our clients' spaces holistically. By prioritizing a design-build approach early in the construction process, we can create synergistic environments where technology and space work seamlessly together," stated Nick Mitchell.

On his decision to join dancker and DBE Systems, Mitchell commented, "Initially, I viewed dancker as just a furniture company. However, I quickly learned that it's so much more. As one of the oldest privately held companies in the U.S., I am honored to be a part of both dancker's legacy and DBE's future. The company's culture, which prioritizes employee and family well-being, resonates deeply with me as a husband and father of two young boys."

A lifelong learner, Mitchell holds a degree in Electrical Engineering from North Carolina State University and several prestigious certifications, including Certified Technology Specialist in both Design (CTS-D) and Installation (CTS-I), and Audiovisual Network Professional (ANP) from AVIXA, as well as many certifications from Crestron, QSC, Microsoft and others.

About DBE Systems, powered by dancker

DBE Systems specializes in integrated technology solutions, delivering expert services from needs assessment to system commissioning and ongoing support. As a premier workplace technology integrator, DBE Systems transforms client visions into reality, creating user-friendly spaces where form meets function, ultimately ensuring a return on investment.

In 2023, DBE Systems partnered with dancker to amplify both organizations' capabilities in co-creating exceptional work experiences. Together, they deliver fully integrated solutions that support productivity and collaboration in a connected world.

For more information, visit dbesystems.com, email [email protected], or call 301-778-9500.

About dancker

Founded in 1829, dancker is one of the nation's oldest privately held companies, providing integrated architectural, furniture, technology, and logistics solutions as a single-source provider to corporate, government, education, healthcare, and lifestyle facilities. A leading interior solutions firm, dancker collaborates with clients to co-create spaces that maximize creative, productive, human potential.

For more information, visit https://www.dancker.com, email [email protected], or call us at (908) 231-1600.

