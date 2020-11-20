DBG IP Statement

DALLAS, Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Aerus Holdings family of companies, including DBG Group, along with ReSPR Technologies, CASPR Group, and all parties related to ReSPR and CASPR, are pleased to announce an agreement and arbitration decision eliminating any confusion by jointly confirming that only the Aerus Holdings family of companies have exclusive ownership of and rights to use the following names, brands, and other materials:

Activtek Environmental Active Blaster Activtek Activepure Activepure Technology Aerus Air Scrubber Air And Surface Pro Air And Surface Pro+ AP5 AP50 AP500 AP 3000 Beyond Certified Space Technology DBG Ecoquest Ecoquest Air Ecoquest International Eagle Fresh Air

Guardian Hydra Blaster Hydroxyl Blaster Induct Living Water Laundrypure Laundrypro MI1500 Pure Cloud Pure Kooler RCI Radiant Catalytic Ionization Sanctuairy Space Foundation The Pure Company Vollara

