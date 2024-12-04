dBio joins Innovators' Network at American Heart Association Center for Health Technology & Innovation

American Heart Association consortium advances development of evidence-based health tech solutions

TAIPEI, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- dBio has joined the American Heart Association Center for Health Technology & Innovation (the Center) Innovators' Network, an initiative focused on building and fostering health technology relationships to develop innovative and scalable solutions. The Center aims to advance the rapid, efficient and effective development of healthcare technology, bringing together innovators to accelerate the development and adoption of transformative solutions aimed at improving cardiovascular health and patient care on a global scale.

For the first time, dBio's StethoCloud is introduced at AHA's Scientific Sessions 2024 as of part of AHA's Center for Health, Technology, & Innovation.

By joining the American Heart Association Center for Health Technology and Innovation Innovators' Network, dBio also has the opportunity to access the Association's digital evidence-based scientific guidelines and clinical recommendations as they develop digital healthcare technologies. Members collaborate with the Center in different ways, including building models for clinical outcome studies, which lowers the significant cost of developing those studies independently, helping connect the science to technology and providing evidence that a digital platform improves healthcare outcomes – a key concern for providers and payers. This invaluable network will guide and support dBio's efforts in advancing health technology.

"The Center aims to advance the rapid, efficient and effective development of healthcare technology," said Robert A. Harrington, M.D., FAHA, volunteer past president of the American Heart Association (2019-2020), chair of the American Heart Association's Health Tech Advisory Group for the Center and the Stephen and Suzanne Weiss Dean of Weill Cornell Medicine and provost for medical affairs of Cornell University. "Joining the Innovators' Network gives members the opportunity to leverage the consortium and work toward broadening and deepening their engagement in this arena."

"We are excited to join the American Heart Association Innovators' Network, a collaboration that aligns perfectly with our mission to drive innovation in healthcare technology," said Judy Wu, business development director at dBio. "With the support of the American Heart Association's scientific experts and leading cardiologists, we look forward to advancing StethoCloud, our AI-powered wearable stethoscope. This partnership will accelerate the adoption of transformative solutions that enhance cardiovascular care and provide real-time, actionable insights for both patients and healthcare providers."

Whether utilized by healthcare professionals or individuals at home, StethoCloud delivers invaluable insights, supporting improved health outcomes and empowering better care decisions. Through our participation in the Center's ecosystem, dBio is aligned with the Association's mission to advance the health of all individuals and communities and remains committed to driving innovation in health technology and enhancing cardiovascular care worldwide.

About dBio

dBio joins the Innovators' Network bringing with them StethoCloud, the world's lightest AI wearable stethoscope, weighing just 15 grams. Designed with user comfort in mind, StethoCloud seamlessly connects to smartphones via Bluetooth, marking a significant advancement in remote health monitoring.

StethoCloud is revolutionizing cardiology by capturing and analyzing heart sounds with unparalleled precision. It facilitates long-term recordings and personalized trend analysis, providing continuous, real-time insights into vital signs. Powered by advanced AI and IoT technology, StethoCloud serves a wide range of health applications, from large-scale physical examinations to individualized home care.

