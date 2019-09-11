DBM Corporation Inc® Appoints Richard M. Goldfarb M.D., F.A.C.S., As Their Medical Director

Dr. Goldfarb is a leading aesthetic surgeon who established the Center for SmartLipo & Plastic Surgery, a leading medical practice in the Philadelphia area. Dr. Goldfarb has also served as a medical advisor board member, researcher and lecturer to a number of companies and organizations including: The Aesthetic Show – Scientific Advisory Board Faculty Member and the National Society of Cosmetic Physicians – Founding Board Member, as well as the Clinical Director at Silhouette® and Selphyl®.

Richard M. Goldfarb's world renowned reputation and 30 years of experience proceeds him, He is often referred to as "the visionary leader of aesthetics", and "the doctor you want to get to know" by both his patients and professional colleagues alike.

"Inviting Dr. Richard Goldfarb as DBM Corporation Inc® Medical Director, responsible for medical guidance, oversight and continuous quality improvement was a simple decision. The goal, we want to be the #1 solution provider for PDO threads in the United States, Canada, and Mexico, and whom better to have on our team, than the man that sets the aesthetic bar, and is both respected and admired by both his colleagues and patients for the quality of work his results deliver, and his compassionate personality," said Ethan Min, CEO of DBM Corporation Inc®.

The company is well set on its way to achieve this, having become the first US FDA 510(k) cleared class II PDO Thread of its kind on the market designated for soft tissue approximation and skin lifting, and having brought on a national sales team of over 40 + representatives throughout the USA to bring their vast innovative and advanced PDO Threads, and top PDO educational Bootcamp's and Preceptorship's to medical professionals everywhere. The company sees no signs of slowing down, having also exhibited, at this years' American Academy of Dermatology, LAMCA, Vegas Cosmetic Show, Aesthetic Show, and soon to be Plastic Surgery Show The Meeting, and Aesthetic Meeting.

"I look forward to joining DBM Corporation Inc®, and being able to bring MIRACU PDO Threads® and their newest breakthrough threads, the MIRACU Elasty Line and Elasty Meshfill to the forefront. I believe MIRACU PDO Threads® offers medical aesthetic practitioners the solutions that they have been looking for. Far more than the standard PDO Threads that are out on the market, MIRACU® made safety #1. Their technology for both their cannulas and PDO Threads are unparalleled, thirty years of cannula polishing technology creates thinner cannulas walls, causing less pain and trauma, as well as being able to house larger gauge threads without needing larger cannulas. Their PDO Thread offering includes 30+ sku's of the most advanced threads on the market, with new threads being launch every 3-6 months. MIRACU PDO Thread® Bootcamp's and Preceptorships offer a new level of experience. I'm delighted to join such a committed and passionate group of individuals, and align myself with a company looking to offer nothing less than the best," said Richard Goldfarb.

Dr. Goldfarb will serve as a teacher, lecturer and trainer for select MIRACU PDO Thread® Tradeshows, and Bootcamp's, in which he will also play a key role in the designing of MIRACU PDO Thread® trainings and curriculums. DBM Corporation Inc®, MIRACU PDO Thread® Bootcamp's and Preceptorships are designed in a 1 to 3 ratio, of 1 medical doctor trainer per every 3 trainees, and 1 model per every 3 trainees, to provide doctors, medical practitioners and leading aesthetic practices with both an extensive hands-on education as well as didactic sessions focused on the value and efficacy of PDO Thread procedures and patient diagnostic techniques. MIRACU PDO Thread® Bootcamps and Preceptorships are led by some of the world's most experienced and trusted doctors in the world.

About Dr. Richard Goldfarb, M.D., F.A.C.S.,

Richard M. Goldfarb, M.D., F.A.C.S., graduated from the University of Health Sciences / Finch University, The Chicago Medical School with top honors in Surgery. He completed his surgical training at Northeastern Ohio College of Medicine. He did additional training in cosmetic surgery at the University of Pennsylvania, Department of Plastic Surgery and Yale University. Dr. Goldfarb's combined 30 years of experience in General, Vascular, and Cosmetic Surgery provides his patients with the surgical expertise they are seeking. Dr. Goldfarb established the Center for SmartLipo & Plastic Surgery in 2007, for more information visit www.centerforsmartlipo.com

About DBM Corporation Inc®

DBM Corporation Inc®, headquartered in Mission Viejo, California, is a solution provider for medical aesthetic needs in U.S. market. DBM Corporation Inc® is the Official North America Representative of MIRACU PDO THREADS®

For more information regarding MIRACU PDO THREADS® or to place an order, or learn more about one of our Educational Seminars, Bootcamps or Preceptorships, Please contact DBM Corporation Inc®.

DBM Corporation Inc®

1-949-616-8748

www.MIRACUUSA.com

SOURCE DBM Corporation Inc

Related Links

http://www.MIRACUUSA.com

