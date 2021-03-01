DBmaestro announces support for Snowflake, to enable database delivery automation

BOSTON, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DBmaestro , the leader in database release automation, announced today it has launched support for Snowflake, the Data Cloud company. This latest addition to DBmaestro will empower Snowflake customers to achieve a comprehensive, secure CI/CD with compliance automation to integrate Snowflake database changes into end-to-end DevOps delivery pipelines.

During 2020, the company saw increased demand from the market for its products and is now trusted by the world's leading Fortune 500 organizations across a multitude of industries, including the world's leading financial services, banking, health care, and insurance institutions.

In recent years, Snowflake has become a global force to be reckoned with, quickly gaining industry traction with more than 515 million data workloads that run each day. Adding Snowflake support to DBmaestro's offering will empower organizations that utilize Snowflake to release faster while improving quality, accelerating feedback loops between developers and DBAs to save time and eliminate costly rework.

DBmaestro's Database DevOps platform empowers organizations to extend coding best practices to the database while facilitating collaboration and accelerating release velocity.

DBmaestro helps organizations automate database security, compliance, and governance. Snowflake users can now ensure that their database is secure with role-based access and delivery, easily manage and enforce organizational policies and standards, and audit database changes to guarantee compliance with regulations such as SOC2, GDPR, CCPA, SOX, and HIPAA.

"We are very excited to bring database delivery and compliance automation for Snowflake customers," says Yariv Tabac, CEO and cofounder of DBmaestro. "With end-to-end database delivery automation, Snowflake users can now gain speed and efficiency, enhance security, and manage compliance requirements. In 2021, we see increased demand to include the database delivery process into the enterprise ecosystem. DBmaestro is leading the way in the rapidly growing database automation market with a wide range of enterprise customers from the financial services, insurance, banking, telecom, and health care industries."

"Enterprises' transition to Agile development in the last couple of years has led to a dramatic increase in the number of releases and development cycles," says Yaniv Yehuda, DBmaestro's chief product officer and cofounder. "Self-service and agility for database releases became a critical component, as moving faster has intensified the challenges of governing database releases while mitigating risks. The demand for tracking, and auditing database changes through a secure database delivery and compliance automation has reached the tipping point."

About DBmaestro:

DBmaestro leads the market in database delivery automation, bringing end-to-end CI/CD to the database. DBmaestro's Database DevOps platform delivers database security and compliance automation as well as database source control, helping organizations move faster while improving quality.

By bringing DevOps best practices to the database world, DBmaestro creates automated, immediate feedback loops between developers and DBAs, saving time and eliminating costly rework.

DBmaestro works with customers worldwide, including Fortune1000 and Global 2000 organizations, as well as mid-size enterprises, and is responsible for hundreds of thousands reliable releases each year.

For more, please visit our website dbmaestro.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

