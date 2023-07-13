DBmaestro announcing: Generative DevOps AI

News provided by

DBmaestro

13 Jul, 2023, 08:00 ET

NEW YORK, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DBmaestro, a leading provider of database release automation solutions, is thrilled to announce the integration of generative AI into its platform. This cutting-edge enhancement revolutionizes the way organizations handle database Continuous Integration (CI) and Continuous Deployment (CD) database errors, offering a range of powerful functionalities to optimize the database release process.

The latest update introduces AI-driven solutions that address CI and CD database errors with unprecedented efficiency. By leveraging advanced natural language processing capabilities, DBmaestro's AI technology comprehensively understands the specific challenges faced by users and rapidly acquires knowledge on how to overcome them. With infinite knowledge just a click away, users can resolve issues quickly and effectively, without unnecessary delays or roadblocks.

"AI-driven solutions for CI and CD database errors are a game-changer for organizations," said Gil Nizri, CEO of DBmaestro. "By integrating generative AI into our database release automation solution, we enable our users to better understand and overcome the challenges they encounter, saving them time and eliminating unnecessary bottlenecks. Our aim is to empower organizations with effective self-service capabilities, reducing their reliance on experts and streamlining the CI/CD process."

The integration of generative AI into DBmaestro's database release automation solution marks a significant milestone in enabling organizations to streamline their CI/CD processes. This technological advancement accelerates error resolution, enhances agility, and promotes efficiency in the development environment.

"AI augmentation is of paramount importance for every user," continued Gil Nizri. "By integrating generative AI into our database release automation solution, DBmaestro aims to provide organizations with the tools they need to navigate the complexities of CI and CD database errors effectively. Our goal is to empower our users with knowledge and self-service capabilities, allowing them to overcome challenges swiftly and enhance the efficiency of their development processes."

For more information about DBmaestro and its database release automation solution, please visit dbmaestro.com.

About DBmaestro:

DBmaestro is a leading provider of database release automation solutions. With a focus on streamlining the database release process, DBmaestro empowers organizations to deliver better software faster, while minimizing risks and errors. DBmaestro's platform enables CI/CD for databases, ensuring safe database deployments with zero downtime.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1739711/4162538/DBmaestro_Logo.jpg

SOURCE DBmaestro

