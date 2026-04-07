DBmaestro Introduces Agentic Database DevOps with MCP Server

Transforming Natural Language into Governed Platform Workflows

ORLANDO, Fla., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DBmaestro, the leading database DevSecOps platform, today announced the launch of its Model Context Protocol (MCP) server, making DBmaestro the first database DevOps platform purpose-built for agentic AI workflows.

The DBmaestro MCP server exposes the company's industry-leading database release automation, source control, CI/CD orchestration, and compliance capabilities to AI agents and enterprise copilots. Teams can now use natural language to trigger real DBmaestro workflows – automating project creation, multi-environment deployments, package management, and release orchestration – while preserving enterprise governance, role-based access control, and full auditability.

"DBmaestro MCP turns our enterprise-grade database DevOps platform into an agentic operational layer for AI," said Gil Nizri, CEO of DBmaestro. "DBAs and DevOps engineers can now interact in natural language to accelerate repetitive tasks, while AI becomes the interface to deterministic, governed workflows. This is not replacing database expertise – it's amplifying it with enterprise-grade control."

Key capabilities include:

Agentic Database DevOps: AI agents execute complex database operations across dev, QA, and production environments

AI agents execute complex database operations across dev, QA, and production environments Natural Language Workflows: Prompts such as "Create an MsSQL release pipeline with Dev/QA/Prod environments, and update Dev and QA to the latest version" become real platform execution

Prompts such as "Create an MsSQL release pipeline with Dev/QA/Prod environments, and update Dev and QA to the latest version" become real platform execution Enterprise Governance: Role-based permissions, compliance tracking, and full audit trails remain intact

Role-based permissions, compliance tracking, and full audit trails remain intact Deterministic Reliability: AI accelerates setup and self-service while engineers retain control over critical paths

As IBM's strategic OEM partner for database release automation, DBmaestro MCP extends this leadership into the agentic era, enabling organizations to scale database delivery while maintaining the security and compliance standards enterprises demand.

"Every enterprise adopting AI agents needs secure, governed access to their core platforms," said Yaniv Yehuda, DBmaestro Founder & CPO. "DBmaestro's MCP implementation shows how database DevOps can evolve from manual processes to agent-driven automation without sacrificing control."

The DBmaestro MCP server is available immediately to all customers and partners. For more information, visit https://www.dbmaestro.com/ai/dbmaestro-mcp-server.

About DBmaestro

DBmaestro is a leading provider of Agent-Governed database DevOps and release automation, enabling CI/CD for databases with controlled, auditable change management. The platform extends DevOps to the database layer with built-in compliance, observability, and governed AI execution, including MCP-based workflows for natural-language operations and intelligent troubleshooting under enterprise control. As IBM's strategic OEM partner, DBmaestro powers database release automation in some of the world's most complex and regulated environments and augments DevOps, automation, and governance solutions. Learn more at www.dbmaestro.com.

SOURCE DBmaestro