DBmaestro Launches Database Source Control Solution

BOSTON, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DBmaestro today launched Source Control, a team collaboration solution for tracking and managing database code changes. DBmaestro's Source Control empowers every developer team with a fully automated, secure, and governed solution that increases team collaboration, robust team efficiency and enforces THE best practices for database code management. DBmaestro's solution provides a unified repository for all database changes. DBmaestro's Source Control enables developers to achieve hyper-productivity with automated tracking of all database changes and change code generation.

Source Control is part of the DBmaestro's database DevOps Platform that utilizes change code dry-runs and tracks change code compatibility, pointing to coding errors, highlighting potential security breaches, and any potential deviation from the corporate policy.

"DBmaestro's Source Control is a key milestone in any company's GitOps journey. It smoothly integrates with their Git environment and acts as a smart feeder for all database changes," says Yaniv Yehuda, CTO & Co-founder at DBmaestro.

"I'm very excited to launch our source control solution to the market today. DBmaestro continues to lead the database release automation space with a business strategy in mind, making customers happy. In 2022, automation will be a success key factor for every business size. Faster and safer code release transforms into smart and prompt adoption to the market's dynamic changes. This is not a 'code thing' but a powerful way to generate a market key differentiator and helping companies go Agile," says Gil Nizri, CEO at DBmaestro.

DBmaestro's Source Control will be available on February 3, 2022. For more information on Source Control, visit https://www3.dbmaestro.com/sc.

About DBmaestro:

DBmaestro pioneered the database delivery automation market with a disruptive solution for automating database CI/CD processes. Today, the DBmaestro GitOps platform leads in the database delivery automation category, empowering organizations to automate, secure, and govern database delivery pipelines. For more information, visit www.dbmaestro.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1739711/DBmaestro_Logo.jpg

SOURCE DBmaestro