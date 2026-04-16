DBNAlliance to Host United States E-invoicing Conference in New York City on April 22

Leaders from finance, technology, and government to gather in New York to accelerate United States e-invoicing adoption and interoperability

NEW YORK, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Digital Business Networks Alliance today announced it will host the E-invoicing Conference United States on April 22, 2026, in New York City. The one day conference will convene senior leaders from finance, procurement, tax, and technology to address the accelerating adoption of e-invoicing and interoperable digital document exchange in the United States.

As global adoption of e-invoicing continues to expand, the United States market is at an important stage. While other regions have advanced through standardized frameworks and network interoperability, U.S. adoption has remained fragmented. The conference will focus on advancing a more unified approach to B2B document exchange, with an emphasis on reducing complexity, improving efficiency, and enabling scalable connectivity across networks.

The program will feature perspectives from leading organizations including Microsoft, Halliburton, and New Zealand's Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment. Speakers will share implementation insights, operational considerations, and lessons learned from deploying e-invoicing within complex enterprise environments.

"This conference brings together leaders advancing U.S. e-invoicing through standardization, interoperability, and adoption," said Nikkie Bakker, Member of the DBNAlliance Membership and Adoption Committee. "As the U.S. e-invoicing network continues to expand, industry collaboration is critical to accelerating adoption and strengthening interoperability across the ecosystem."

The agenda will address important topics including interoperability frameworks, fraud prevention, tax and regulatory complexity, and the role of emerging technologies in digital invoicing. The event will also provide opportunities for cross-industry engagement and knowledge sharing among organizations involved in e-invoicing.

The Digital Business Networks Alliance has established a U.S.-based e-invoicing network that enables businesses to connect through a "connect once, connect to all" principle. The non-profit industry led organization is focused on expanding the adoption of e-invoicing in North America, while enhancing interoperability across global networks and supporting the modernization of tax and payment processes.

With the E-invoicing Conference United States, DBNAlliance aims to convene important stakeholders across the industry and help drive the next phase of electronic invoicing adoption in the United States.

For additional information and registration details, visit DBNAlliance.org.

SOURCE Digital Business Networks Alliance