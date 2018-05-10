DBO Partners Welcomes Brian White As Partner to Lead Global Security Practice

"Given the intricacies of security, the partnership wanted to add not just an advisor, but someone who has unparalleled domain experience," said Gordon Dean, co-founder and Partner. "Brian's experience driving a company to a successful exit, leading a specialized security advisory practice, and serving as a senior government official will enable us to build a differentiated practice. We are thrilled to welcome Brian and look forward to making our mark in security."

"I am honored to join this distinguished partnership," said Brian White. "DBO's tailored advice and expert counsel is exactly what security entrepreneurs need as they assess their strategic options. I am excited by the opportunity to work closely with the entire DBO team to develop a world class global security practice."

Nick Osborne, co-founder and Partner, added, "Security is a specialized field that requires advisers to be able to synthesize product offerings and go-to-market strategies as well as have a deep understanding of the market. Brian's unique experience will immediately resonate with – and directly benefit – our clients."

Prior to joining DBO, Brian served as Vice President at Forcepoint, a global cybersecurity leader, which he joined following the acquisition of RedOwl, a security analytics firm. At RedOwl, Brian served as COO and as a board member, where he managed day-to-day operations, led all go-to-market activities including sales, marketing, customer success and finance, drove the strategic direction of the business and ultimately led the acquisition process, which resulted in a sale to Raytheon/Forcepoint. Prior to RedOwl, Brian was a Partner at the Chertoff Group where he led the global advisory business and established their San Francisco office. Prior to the Chertoff Group, Brian led a global business development and strategy team at Lockheed Martin. Brian also served in numerous capacities as a senior official at the Department of Homeland Security. Additionally, Brian served as a Professional Staff Member in both the United States Senate and United States House of Representatives, as well as an Associate at Booz Allen Hamilton.

