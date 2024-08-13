DBOS Appoints Jeremy Edberg as CEO

Tech entrepreneur brings extensive experience scaling cloud technology companies to propel

DBOS growth amid increasing demand for simpler, more secure cloud platforms.

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DBOS, Inc. ("DBOS"), the leading innovator in serverless platform technology, today announced the appointment of Jeremy Edberg to Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Edberg, who will also join the board of directors, brings to the role 25+ years of product and engineering leadership experience at Amazon, Netflix, and other cloud pioneers. Edberg will lead the team in its efforts to drive adoption of the DBOS platform, which vastly simplifies the way cloud-native applications are built and deployed and was recently named as a Cool Vendor in the 2024 Gartner® Cool Vendors™ in Enabling Efficient Cloud Operations Report.

Over the years, cloud applications have become larger in scale and complexity and, as a result, much more costly to build and secure. DBOS, a new open source programming framework and serverless cloud platform as a service (PaaS), was designed by a joint MIT-Stanford R&D team to solve these shortcomings. DBOS is a major step forward in serverless cloud computing that makes applications 10x easier to build, 15x less costly to run, and resilient to crashes and cyberattacks.

"I'm incredibly excited to step into this role and join the team on its important mission," said Edberg. "DBOS is the culmination of the last decade plus of my career. I've always believed that serverless is the way of the future, but it's always been held up by all the complexity one had to deal with in order to make it reliable and secure. DBOS solves those problems, making serverless truly the wave of the future".

Prior to joining DBOS, Edberg held engineering and product ownership positions at Amazon, Netflix, Reddit, eBay and PayPal. He holds multiple patents in security, and is the winner of three shared Emmy awards for his work at Netflix. Edberg joins a founding leadership team that includes DBOS CTO, Turing Award laureate and Postgres creator, Mike Stonebraker PhD, DBOS Chairman and serial entrepreneur Andy Palmer, and DBOS advisor and Databricks co-founder and CTO, Matei Zaharia PhD.

"Jeremy is the perfect fit for DBOS," said co-founder and CTO, Mike Stonebraker. "He's spent much of his career as an engineer and has experienced the problems DBOS solves first-hand. That experience and customer empathy will be incredibly beneficial to the growth of DBOS and to our customers' success."

With a strong leadership team in place and a clear vision for the future, DBOS is well-positioned to continue accelerating its growth and innovation, delivering unparalleled value to its customers in the evolving cloud-native computing landscape.

About DBOS

Conceived by researchers at MIT and Stanford, DBOS is an innovative platform that radically simplifies cloud application development and deployment. DBOS accelerates cloud development by automating workflow orchestration, scaling, error-handling, reliability, observability, and more. DBOS is a remote-first company with headquarters in Sunnyvale, CA and Boston, MA.

