DBOT Names Mr. Joseph L. Valenza Chief Revenue Officer and President

WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Delaware Board of Trade Holdings Inc., ("DBOT" or the "Company") a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ideanomics Inc. (Nasdaq: IDEX) is pleased to announce that Mr. Joseph L. Valenza has been appointed Chief Revenue Officer and President of Delaware Board of Trade Holdings, Inc. Mr. Valenza has over 25 years of experience in the financial services industry. He brings to DBOT substantial knowledge of technology, exchanges and regulations, and will drive innovation, strategic planning, and optimization for DBOT.

"DBOT sees the strategic opportunity to grow the existing business by building the next generation of digital solutions and utilizing technology to deliver a hybrid of traditional and digital securities solutions," said Mr. Joseph Valenza. "I'm delighted to be onboard with John and the team at this exciting time."

Mr. Valenza's experience includes senior roles in fundamental departments such as sales, systems development, and execution. He began his career at Pershing & Co, working his way up to senior roles in New York, and Boston where he was in charge of Retail and Correspondent Equity and Option Trade execution at Fidelity Capital Markets. In Chicago, Joe served as Senior Vice President and CEO at Knight Execution Partners, a division of Knight Securities (now VIRTU Financial), in charge of floor operations on the American Stock Exchange (AMEX), Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE), and Pacific Exchange (PCX). Mr. Valenza also held senior roles at Goldman Sachs and Lehman Brothers. He is currently a Wall Street Committee Member of St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital.

The Delaware Board of Trade Holdings Inc. operates three companies: (i) DBOT ATS LLC, their SEC recognized Alternative Trading System; (ii) DBOT Issuer Services LLC, focused on setting and maintaining issuer standards, as well as the provision of issuer services to DBOT designated issuers; and (iii) DBOT Technology Services LLC, focused on the provision of market data and marketplace connectivity.

"Joe brings a wealth of experience to DBOT. From traditional trading businesses and the vision to drive DBOT's digital solutions and next generation of fintech growth, his experience will be instrumental in DBOT's next phase of growth and market leadership," said John Wallace, Chairman of DBOT, and Ideanomics Board member. "We have invested heavily in systems and sales development in recent months and, with the addition of Joe, we now have the tools, technology, and leadership to take DBOT to the next level."

DBOT ATS, LLC operates an SEC-recognized Alternative Trading System that facilitates transactions of secondary trading of corporate equity securities. These include ETFs, REITs, and ADRs, secondary trading of private company stock, restricted stock, unlisted or unregistered warrants, convertible debt, preferred instruments, employee stock options, and 144A stock; and as well operates a funding portal to allow issuers to offer Regulations A+ and D offerings.

About Delaware Board of Trade

The Delaware Board of Trade Holdings, Inc. operates three companies: (i) DBOT ATS LLC, an SEC recognized Alternative Trading System; (ii) DBOT Issuer Services LLC, focused on setting and maintaining issuer standards, as well as the provision of issuer services to DBOT designated issuers; and (iii) DBOT Technology Services LLC, focused on the provision of market data and marketplace connectivity. DBOT is a FINRA Member Firm, and a member of the Securities Investor Protection Corporation ("SIPC"), that operates a fully automated, auto-execution Alternative Trading System ("ATS"). http://www.dbottrading.com

About Ideanomics

Ideanomics is a global Financial Technology (Fintech) company for transformative industries. Ideanomics combines deal origination and enablement with the application of technologies such as artificial intelligence, blockchain, and others as part of the next- generation of smart financial services. Our projects in New Energy Vehicle markets, Fintech, and advisory services provide our customers and partners better efficiencies, technologies, and access to global markets.

Ideanomics, through its investments, along with its partners curate innovation around the globe through hubs and centers that foster a pipeline of technological excellence in cleantech, fintech, tradetech, agritech, regtech, insuretech, playtech, healthtech, cyber security, and more.

The company is headquartered in New York, NY, and has offices in Beijing, China. It also has a planned global center for Technology and Innovation in West Hartford, CT, named Fintech Village .

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains certain statements that may include "forward looking statements". All statements other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects" or similar expressions, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, and include statements regarding our intention to transition our business model to become a next-generation financial technology company, our business strategy and planned product offerings, our intention to phase out our oil trading and consumer electronics businesses, and potential future financial results. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of risks and uncertainties, such as risks related to: our ability to continue as a going concern; our ability to raise additional financing to meet our business requirements; the transformation of our business model; fluctuations in our operating results; strain to our personnel management, financial systems and other resources as we grow our business; our ability to attract and retain key employees and senior management; competitive pressure; our international operations; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed under the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and similar disclosures in subsequent reports filed with the SEC, which are available on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these risk factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations and Media Contact

Tony Sklar, VP of Communications

55 Broadway, 19th Floor New York, New York 10006

Email: ir@ideanomics.com

SOURCE Ideanomics