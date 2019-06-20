DBSI and Capitol CU Launch the NEXT® Big Thing in Banking

CHANDLER, Ariz., June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DBSI, a banking transformation expert, announced today the first deployment of NEXT®, a self-service kiosk that helps migrate transactions to more efficient channels, while enabling tablet-equipped associates to advise clients. Built by DBSI and powered by CFM, this banking innovation is now part of an advanced branch network strategy at Capitol Credit Union in Austin, Texas.

Capitol partnered with DBSI to cost-effectively drive more convenience to each market segment while increasing associate productivity. "Industry-wide, there is a shift in banking. If we continue to do things the way we have been, it won't work. Traditional ITMs didn't fully solve our need to expand the productivity of associates," said Pierre Cardenas, CEO of Capitol CU.

"We want to open it up for our associates to engage with members on conversations that are far above the monetary transactions and NEXT® allows them to do that," said Cardenas. "Having DBSI as a partner that walks with you, understands the process and actually listens to you was refreshing."

After 30 days in one branch, 75% of one associate's time spent on transactions was shifted to NEXT®

The Unveiling of NEXT®: blog.dbsi-inc.com/branch-transformation-blog/the-next-big-thing-in-banking

NEXT® is integrated with the Symitar Episys platform through CFM's expanded relationship.

"The fusion of technology, design, and delivery is what makes a truly innovative experience and what drives our company," said Nathan Moore, CTO of DBSI+CFM. "NEXT® is just one starting point for this strategy, but it's focusing on all aspects of the branch experience that drives lasting transformation."

Pierre Cardenas will be speaking about this branch network strategy with DBSI+CFM at the Symitar® Educational Conference on September 16, 2019, at 8 a.m.

About DBSI+CFM

DBSI helps financial institutions create branches and headquarters that deliver smarter experiences—with 20+ years of transforming 950+ financial institutions. CFM makes it possible for financial institutions to create a personalized experience for their clients by providing a full suite of technology solutions, enabling Universal Associates, self-service, digital client engagement, robust analytics, and much more. For more information, visit dbsi-inc.com or www.whycfm.com .

About Capitol Credit Union

Capitol Credit Union ranks as one of the Top 10 Best Credit Unions in Austin, Texas. Capitol CU provides convenience to its members through remote delivery channels and quality financial services and products offered at the best possible rates. www.ccutx.org

